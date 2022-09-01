Job vacancy: Key account manager

The European Handball Federation’s Business Development and Marketing Department has a vacancy for a Key Account Manager.

Based in the EHF Office in Vienna, a key focus of the role will be to manage, develop and increase the relationship and cooperation with the EHF’s commercial partners and suppliers on an operational level to ensure the successful delivery of contracts.

This is a varied role with responsibility for day to day contact with partners and suppliers, managing equipment orders incl. budgeting and distribution/transportation in addition to coordinating the activation of agreed marketing rights across digital channels or on-site at events.

The job will also involve working closely together with the EHF’s official merchandising partner to ensure the successful delivery of the federation’s merchandising programme for major events including the EHF EURO as well as overseeing the further development of e-commerce opportunities with partners.



Additional tasks will include assisting with the acquisition of new partners and suppliers, production of sales presentations, campaign and post-event reporting and the organisation of partner events.



The successful candidate will be required to work closely with colleagues within the business development and marketing team dealing with brand, marketing and CRM in addition to internal departments (incl. EHF EURO Events and Media and Communications departments) and external partners and agencies.



Excellent spoken and written English is a must for the position and a working knowledge of German would be an advantage.

Key Responsibilities

Key account management of EHF partners and suppliers, including Hummel (sports equipment), SELECT (balls) and Gerflor (flooring)

Coordinate sports equipment orders (clothing, balls and goals etc.) according to agreed budgets and timelines, incl. distribution of equipment to referees and officials at major events

Ensure correct implementation of contracts and agreed rights; work with partners to ensure the activation of available digital or on-site marketing rights to maximise ROI

Responsible for overseeing merchandising programme at events including EHF EURO, working in close cooperation with the EHF’s official merchandising partner

Coordinate development of online shops with partners incl. Hummel and SELECT

Reporting on marketing campaigns and major events for partners and suppliers

Assist with the acquisition of new partners, incl. production of sales presentations

Organisation of partner events and other marketing-related projects

Person Specification

Marketing professional with at least two/three years’ experience in a similar role

Relevant academic qualifications (marketing) to degree level

Hands on experience of working as a key account or marketing manager

Highly organised and structured approach to work essential

Good communication skills and ability to work as part of a team

Sports industry experience is essential; a background in handball a strong advantage

Fluent English is essential; ideally also with the ability to work also in German

Vienna: the world’s most liveable city

The Austrian capital was again voted the world’s most liveable city in 2022. The city offers one of the highest quality of life in the world. Vienna is a well-known tourist destination thanks to its magnificent historic buildings and museums, coffee house culture and its vibrant cultural scene including the world-famous Vienna State Opera House. For its inhabitants, the city also offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing and childcare, efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

About the EHF

The EHF is the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The federation and its marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, are responsible for a wide range of activities including the organisation of events, and major competitions such as the EHF EURO and the EHF Champions League as well as grassroots development, marketing and sponsorship. Further information can be found at: eurohandball.com.

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department



The Business Development and Marketing Department works across numerous areas of the federation’s business and is responsible for CRM and digital marketing; managing the federation’s partners; implementation of marketing regulations; rights and contracts for national team competitions (indoor and beach handball); EHF EURO ticketing; merchandising and brand management.

Submitting an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information

Preferred starting date: September 2022

Full-time

Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria



Yearly gross salary: EUR 35,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)