The successful candidate will be required to liaise closely with national federations and external agencies, including the federation’s media and marketing partner, to ensure the correct advertising set-up across all relevant matches. Tasks will include the organisation of federation workshops, creation of marketing manuals, coordinating partner tickets, production of advertising materials, LED sequences and venue dressing, as well as coordinating on-site marketing supervisors.

The role will also require close cooperation with colleagues not only within the department on related topics including brand, promotion, and marketing, but also with the Competitions, Media and Communications, and EHF EURO departments.

With the EHF gaining additional media and marketing rights for its younger age category ‘EHF EURO’ events from summer 2024 onwards, the successful candidate will be further tasked with the development of the project including the coordination of media and marketing rights and on-site implementation.

The Marketing Implementation Coordinator will play a key role within the department ensuring the success and future development of the EHF’s top national team competitions, facilitating good cooperation with national federations to ensure the successful fulfilment of partner contracts.

Key duties and responsibilities

Coordination of marketing and media rights implementation with national federations and external partners for national team competitions

Main point of contact for national federations and external partners on topics related to competitions marketing and media rights

Organisation of federation workshops, creation of marketing manuals and related regulations

Production of advertising materials including floor stickers, LED sequences and venue dressing

Monitoring and troubleshooting rights issues, reporting, and providing feedback

Development and coordination of the marketing supervisor project

Communicate and engage with other departments where necessary to ensure effective workflow with the departments of the EHF EURO, Business Development, and Media and Communications

Skills

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office suite; ideally also Photoshop, Adobe Premier or similar

Fluency in written and spoken English; German and other European languages is an advantage

Excellent organisation skills, ability to set and meet strict deadlines

Strong attention to detail, ability to balance multiple tasks, and work under pressure

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Experience

Previous experience working in a similar position in a sports federation or agency

Previous experience/knowledge of handball, as well as an understanding of the sport, its competitions, and the work of national federations is advantageous

About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department

The Business Development and Marketing Department is responsible for the commercial operations of the EHF, working in areas including brand management, digital marketing, promotion, sponsorship, ticketing, and merchandising.

Making an application

Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.

Further information