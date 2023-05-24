Job Vacancy: National Teams Competition Marketing Implementation CoordinatorThe European Handball Federation has a vacancy for a sports marketing professional within its Business Development and Marketing Department based in Vienna, Austria.
Working as part of the department’s marketing services team, the Marketing Implementation Coordinator will be responsible for ensuring the correct application of marketing and media rights across the federation’s national team competitions including the EHF EURO and World Championship Qualifiers, EHF Beach Handball EURO and Younger Age Category events.
The successful candidate will be required to liaise closely with national federations and external agencies, including the federation’s media and marketing partner, to ensure the correct advertising set-up across all relevant matches. Tasks will include the organisation of federation workshops, creation of marketing manuals, coordinating partner tickets, production of advertising materials, LED sequences and venue dressing, as well as coordinating on-site marketing supervisors.
The role will also require close cooperation with colleagues not only within the department on related topics including brand, promotion, and marketing, but also with the Competitions, Media and Communications, and EHF EURO departments.
With the EHF gaining additional media and marketing rights for its younger age category ‘EHF EURO’ events from summer 2024 onwards, the successful candidate will be further tasked with the development of the project including the coordination of media and marketing rights and on-site implementation.
The Marketing Implementation Coordinator will play a key role within the department ensuring the success and future development of the EHF’s top national team competitions, facilitating good cooperation with national federations to ensure the successful fulfilment of partner contracts.
Key duties and responsibilities
- Coordination of marketing and media rights implementation with national federations and external partners for national team competitions
- Main point of contact for national federations and external partners on topics related to competitions marketing and media rights
- Organisation of federation workshops, creation of marketing manuals and related regulations
- Production of advertising materials including floor stickers, LED sequences and venue dressing
- Monitoring and troubleshooting rights issues, reporting, and providing feedback
- Development and coordination of the marketing supervisor project
- Communicate and engage with other departments where necessary to ensure effective workflow with the departments of the EHF EURO, Business Development, and Media and Communications
Skills
- Proficiency using the Microsoft Office suite; ideally also Photoshop, Adobe Premier or similar
- Fluency in written and spoken English; German and other European languages is an advantage
- Excellent organisation skills, ability to set and meet strict deadlines
- Strong attention to detail, ability to balance multiple tasks, and work under pressure
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Experience
- Previous experience working in a similar position in a sports federation or agency
- Previous experience/knowledge of handball, as well as an understanding of the sport, its competitions, and the work of national federations is advantageous
About the EHF Business Development and Marketing Department
The Business Development and Marketing Department is responsible for the commercial operations of the EHF, working in areas including brand management, digital marketing, promotion, sponsorship, ticketing, and merchandising.
Making an application
Applications should be made in writing in English including a current CV and a covering letter stating why you would like to apply for the position; send your application to application@eurohandball.com.
Further information
- Immediate start
- Full-time
- Location: Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria
- Yearly gross salary: EUR 35,000 (negotiable depending on qualifications and experience)