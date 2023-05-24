“Totally crazy”: Kristensen passes 1,000-point mark for Denmark

“Really, really? Yeah, I am surprised a bit because I didn’t know that,” says Line Gyldenløve Kristensen when she leaves court 2 at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023, after an historic match in which she has passed the 1,000-point career mark for Denmark.

Humble and modest in a post-match interview, it is obvious Kristensen prefers to let her play on the court do the talking. One of the stars of the Danish women’s national beach handball team, she has contributed 21 points to the 2:0 win over France, three hours after scoring nine points in the team’s tournament opener against Italy, also 2:0.

For a prolific scorer like Kristensen, those are no unusual figures – except today, as those 30 points raise her career tally for the national team to 1,014.

Apparently, Kristensen has never counted her points – but the Danish Handball Federation has. According to official DHF statistics, Kristensen arrived in Nazaré on 984 points.

“I am just happy to be with the Danish national team, and have been for so many years,” Kristensen says. “It is very exciting, every year I am here and do my best, so (scoring 1,000 points) is nice, but not the most important. The most important is that we win the games.”