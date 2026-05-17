Top scorer Johanna Reichert: “This is a reward for the whole team”
Johanna Reichert's farewell season at Thüringer HC was far from an easy one, but she climbed back to the top and proved why she has been instrumental for the German side. Injuries interrupted her rhythm, she missed the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship, but the Austrian left back still found a way to leave her mark on the international stage once again.
She ends her time at Thüringer with another medal, after finishing as runners-up of the EHF European League Women 2025/26, while also celebrating another personal achievement — top scorer of the competition for the second consecutive time.