“But, also, I'm really excited for a completely new chapter. It's going to be completely new. I don't know the language and I don't know the girls, so it's going to be a new adventure for me,” says Reichert.

At Thüringer HC, it is almost impossible to tell the club's story without mentioning Herbert and Helfried Müller, and they also had an important part in Reichert's progress as a player, and the mindset they implemented will stay with her.

“I think Helfried knows me since I'm 15 and Herbert knows me since I'm 17, so it's been a really long time. What I learned here, it's always believing in yourself. Always doing something 100 per cent.

"Believe in yourself. I think what I really learned in THC and what the club stands for is fighting with heart. That mindset is what helped me become the player I am today,” concludes Reichert her story at the end of the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.