LIVE BLOG: THC and Viborg clash in first semi-final in Dijon

LIVE BLOG: THC and Viborg clash in first semi-final in Dijon

EHF / Iulia Burnei
16 May 2026, 12:00

It's crunch time in Dijon, where the last four teams start the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 with only one goal in mind — to lift the trophy. To defend their title, Thüringer HC first have to face Viborg HK in the early semi-final on Saturday afternoon, at 15:00 CEST, while hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom will battle at 18:00 CEST for a place in the final.

Watch the games on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) and follow our live coverage of the event to stay at the heart of the action!

SATURDAY 16 MAY

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14:40

The players are close to ending their warm-up session and the festivities will begin shortly. Can you spot some stars in our photos?

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Whatsapp Image 2026 05 16 At 14.21.17
Jules Lamothe
Whatsapp Image 2026 05 16 At 14.21.16
Jules Lamothe
Whatsapp Image 2026 05 16 At 14.21.15
Jules Lamothe
Whatsapp Image 2026 05 16 At 14.21.18
Jules Lamothe

14:23

Later on, at 18:00 CEST, JDA Dijon will meet MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final. The former boast the experience of participating at the EHF Finals last year, and with the help of the fans in the stands they hope to claim the title this time around.

At the other end, the Hungarian contenders are at their first appearance on the international stage — one that's already unforgettable as they've written history with this season's performance.

Find out more about their season so far and their hopes for the weekend in the interviews our journalists had with centre back Stine Nørklit Lønborg and coach Gábor Elek.

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14:03

The fans are taking their time outside the arena to enjoy the atmosphere and soon the seats in Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy will be full. With one hour to go, let's take a closer look at the duels this afternoon.

First on the schedule, at 15:00 CEST, is the clash between Thüringer and Viborg. The German side hopes to become the first team with back-to-back titles in the EHF European League Women, while the Danish club is a strong contender for the trophy this year — after previously participating at the final weeknd in 2021/22 and finishing second.

We've talked to key players of both teams in the past weeks — check out the features we've prepared with Laura Kuske and Sara Hald.

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13:25

Being in Dijon means one thing — you must try the signature mustard! While we’re getting ready to head to the arena, have a look at the players who tried the star product, but in a very unique way.


13:10

Focused, motivated and buzzing with excitement — on Friday, the players and coaches shared their thoughts on the final weekend. We’ve picked some of their quotes below.

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We were in qualification round 3 and that was a beginning of this story. Because we went to the group phase after beating Bera Bera on penalties, on a bit of luck. But, after that, the girls come back with a lot of energy and they played very well. We made a historic group phase with a lot of victories. So it was a very beautiful adventure.
Clement Alcacer
Head coach, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
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I feel really excited because it's a big weekend for the club, for the team, for everybody here. We are really excited. And we can't wait for tomorrow. It's amazing for me because my family is going to be here. And I didn't expect it, when I left France, that I will be coming back with Esztergom to play Finals here in Dijon. It's a special feeling.
Emma Jacques
Right back, MOL Esztergom
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I'm really excited about the weekend because for me, it's the first time that I play in a European League final four. It's a very big step for every player and everyone wants to be here. So I really looking forward how will this weekend go. And, hopefully, we will be happy in the end of it, too.
Luca Faragó
Line player, Thüringer HC

12:35

Speaking of content, here's a quick reminder of all the ways you can follow the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026. You really don’t want to miss the action!

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12:20

Friday was already a busy day for the teams, who traveled to Dijon, talked to the media and did a bit of training ahead of the big weekend. But the players also had time for some fun, and what better way to set the mood than with a few games?

Head to our Instagram page to see what the squads were up to and who completed our challenges!


12:00

Welcome to the live coverage of the semi-finals day at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026! After 96 thrilling games in the EHF European League Women 2025/26, the title-deciding weekend is finally getting underway.

Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom have made it all the way to the final showdown — and what a journey it's been! See what to expect in the semi-final clashes and read our preview to start your day.

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