LIVE BLOG: THC and Viborg clash in first semi-final in Dijon
It's crunch time in Dijon, where the last four teams start the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 with only one goal in mind — to lift the trophy. To defend their title, Thüringer HC first have to face Viborg HK in the early semi-final on Saturday afternoon, at 15:00 CEST, while hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom will battle at 18:00 CEST for a place in the final.
Watch the games on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) and follow our live coverage of the event to stay at the heart of the action!
We were in qualification round 3 and that was a beginning of this story. Because we went to the group phase after beating Bera Bera on penalties, on a bit of luck. But, after that, the girls come back with a lot of energy and they played very well. We made a historic group phase with a lot of victories. So it was a very beautiful adventure.
I feel really excited because it's a big weekend for the club, for the team, for everybody here. We are really excited. And we can't wait for tomorrow. It's amazing for me because my family is going to be here. And I didn't expect it, when I left France, that I will be coming back with Esztergom to play Finals here in Dijon. It's a special feeling.
I'm really excited about the weekend because for me, it's the first time that I play in a European League final four. It's a very big step for every player and everyone wants to be here. So I really looking forward how will this weekend go. And, hopefully, we will be happy in the end of it, too.