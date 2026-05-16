14:23

Later on, at 18:00 CEST, JDA Dijon will meet MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final. The former boast the experience of participating at the EHF Finals last year, and with the help of the fans in the stands they hope to claim the title this time around.

At the other end, the Hungarian contenders are at their first appearance on the international stage — one that's already unforgettable as they've written history with this season's performance.

Find out more about their season so far and their hopes for the weekend in the interviews our journalists had with centre back Stine Nørklit Lønborg and coach Gábor Elek.