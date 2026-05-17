14:40

Everyone’s attention will turn to the big final between Thüringer and Dijon later on, at 18:00 CEST.

The German side started their title defence campaign straight from the group phase, while the hosts began in qualification round 3. Dijon count on a big support from the stands, with the arena expected to be packed this evening.

Both teams showed yesterday that they have nerves of steel, having mounted comebacks in the second half to head for their hard-fought victories.



14:30

With the first clash of the day fast approaching, it’s hard to predict how this battle will pan out. Given that this is Esztergom’s maiden season on the international stage, it is the first time they clash with Viborg on the European stage.

Viborg’s legacy in club competitions precedes them — they have three EHF Champions League trophies in their collection, three EHF Cup titles, two winning runs in the Champions Trophy and one Cup Winners’ Cup title.

On the other hand, Esztergom arrived at the final weekend with nothing to lose, having already made history for the club by participating in the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026. Since joining as head coach for the side in 2023, Gábor Elek steered the team from the second Hungarian division to the first, and now all the way to a fight for medals.

Who will clinch the bronze medal today?



14:10

We have arrived at the arena and the players from Viborg and Esztergom are starting to enter the court for their warm-up. Yesterday’s defeats were difficult for the two sides, but they looked motivated to bounce back and give their all for bronze.