LIVE BLOG: Viborg celebrate bronze; title-deciding game up next

LIVE BLOG: Viborg celebrate bronze; title-deciding game up next

EHF / Iulia Burnei
17 May 2026, 12:00

Everything is at stake on Sunday at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026, where Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball collide in the final showdown for the trophy at 18:00 CEST. The German side can become the first to clinch back-to-back titles, while the French hosts aim to join the list of EHF European League Women champions.

The action started with Viborg HK clinching the bronze medal in the early afternoon clash against MOL Esztergom. Tune in to EHFTV to watch the games (geo-restrictions may apply) and follow our coverage of this decisive day.

SUNDAY 17 MAY

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14:40

Everyone’s attention will turn to the big final between Thüringer and Dijon later on, at 18:00 CEST.
The German side started their title defence campaign straight from the group phase, while the hosts began in qualification round 3. Dijon count on a big support from the stands, with the arena expected to be packed this evening.

Both teams showed yesterday that they have nerves of steel, having mounted comebacks in the second half to head for their hard-fought victories.


14:30

With the first clash of the day fast approaching, it’s hard to predict how this battle will pan out. Given that this is Esztergom’s maiden season on the international stage, it is the first time they clash with Viborg on the European stage.

Viborg’s legacy in club competitions precedes them — they have three EHF Champions League trophies in their collection, three EHF Cup titles, two winning runs in the Champions Trophy and one Cup Winners’ Cup title.

On the other hand, Esztergom arrived at the final weekend with nothing to lose, having already made history for the club by participating in the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026. Since joining as head coach for the side in 2023, Gábor Elek steered the team from the second Hungarian division to the first, and now all the way to a fight for medals.

Who will clinch the bronze medal today?


14:10

We have arrived at the arena and the players from Viborg and Esztergom are starting to enter the court for their warm-up. Yesterday’s defeats were difficult for the two sides, but they looked motivated to bounce back and give their all for bronze.

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20260516 FINALS THURINGER VIBORG 119
We need to give our best tomorrow. We deserve a medal and we will give everything to come prepared tomorrow to win that bronze.
Sara Hald
Line player, Viborg HK
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We still have something to play for, and that is the medal. We need to give everything to take it home with us.
Emma Jacques
Right back, MOL Esztergom

13:35

Whether you’re following the finals day from home or from the stands, make sure to take a look at the official EHF European League pages on Facebook, Instagram and X to have access to exclusive content that you may have missed.

Find out below all the ways in which you can stay updated with everything that’s happening at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.

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13:10

Plenty of supporters showed up in the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, creating a fantastic atmosphere for the two semi-finals. No doubt that the cheers will only get louder today with the silverware at stake.

Which fans will celebrate at the end of the day?

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12:40

While we’re on the top scorers subject, Johanna Reichert is on track to finish as the EHF European League top scorer for the second consecutive season. She has already hit the 100-goal mark in 2025/26, just like last year, and the left back needs seven more successful shots to equal her previous tally of 110.

45 goals separate Reichert from second-placed Stine Nørklit Lønborg, so this individual award is more than secured.

It remains to be seen who will receive the MVP trophy at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.

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12:20

One of the players who stood out yesterday on the court was Adriana Holejova, who led Dijon’s attack with 10 goals — topping the weekend’s charts so far. The right back was key for her side’s comeback in the second half, netting six times in the last 17 minutes to help Dijon turn a 18:22 deficit into a 33:30 victory over Esztergom.

And we’ve captured her outstanding performance on our Instagram page.


12:00

Welcome to the most exciting day of the EHF European League Women 2025/26! All eyes are on Dijon as we are just hours away from discovering who gets a taste of European glory.

In a reenactment of last season's semi-final, Thüringer and Dijon now meet in another high-stakes encounter — and the winner will be crowned champions.

But first, action begins with the fight for bronze between Viborg and Esztergom at 15:00 CEST, with the Danish side hoping for another medal after finishing second in 2021/22, while debutants Esztergom aim to finish their history-making campaign with a place on the podium.

Everything you need to know about the finals day is in our preview.

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Thüringer and Dijon set for decisive EHF European League tit…

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