LIVE BLOG: Viborg celebrate bronze; title-deciding game up next
Everything is at stake on Sunday at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026, where Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball collide in the final showdown for the trophy at 18:00 CEST. The German side can become the first to clinch back-to-back titles, while the French hosts aim to join the list of EHF European League Women champions.
The action started with Viborg HK clinching the bronze medal in the early afternoon clash against MOL Esztergom. Tune in to EHFTV to watch the games (geo-restrictions may apply) and follow our coverage of this decisive day.
We need to give our best tomorrow. We deserve a medal and we will give everything to come prepared tomorrow to win that bronze.
We still have something to play for, and that is the medal. We need to give everything to take it home with us.