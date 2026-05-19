“It is not pressure for me. I am really happy about it. It’s always good when someone that close has been in the business before, as it helps you not make the same mistakes,” he adds.

Kylian Prat was only seven years old when his dad played — and lost — the Cup Winners’ Cup final with Tremblay en France against VfL Gummersbach. However, he does not remember much about it, and he does not remember his dad playing the return leg of the 2011 final in LANXESS Arena in Cologne.

“But I have heard stories about it, and my dad kind of hinted about it when we called after we qualified for the EHF Finals against Vardar. He basically told me that now we just had to go all the way,” he reveals.