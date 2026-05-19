Kylian Prat on family legacy and playing the Winamax EHF Finals 2026
Handball has been a long tradition in the Prat family. Kylian Prat’s father, Teddy, was a left back and one of the best defenders in the French league in the 2000s, while his brother, Rohnan, is currently playing in Italy after wearing various French clubs’ jerseys. Kylian Prat, the youngest of the family, is now playing for Montpellier Handball and preparing for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 with the side, not feeling any pressure from having a handball family around him.
[Kiel] are a legendary club. To me they are like the Real Madrid of handball, but in the meantime, we proved in the last two seasons that both teams were more or less playing on the same level.