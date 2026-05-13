Where to watch the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

Where to watch the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026

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European Handball Federation
13 May 2026, 11:00

An action-packed weekend awaits in Dijon, France, where the journey towards the EHF European League Women 2025/26 title reaches the final stage. Thüringer HC, Viborg HK, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom will take over the court on 16 and 17 May, aiming for the coveted trophy.

Here is your complete guide on where to watch the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.

Action starts on Saturday 16 May, as Thüringer HC meet Viborg HK in the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST, followed by the clash between hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

The 3/4 placement match will throw off an exciting Sunday, on 17 May at 15:00 CEST, with the 2025/26 champions to be decided in the final at 18:00 CEST.

WATCH LIVE

The final weekend showdown will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) and at selected broadcasters around the world

ARG – Team Brutus Handball 

AUT – DAZN

AUT – DYN

AUT – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

BIH – Arena Sport

BRA - Xsports

CRO – Arena Sport 

CAN – DAZN

CZE – AMC

DEN – Viaplay

ESP – DAZN

FAR – Viaplay

FIN – Viaplay

FRA – Eurosport 

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

GER – DYN

GER – DF1

GER – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

HUN – AMC

ISL – Livey

ISR – Charlton 

JPN – DAZN 

KOS – Arena Sport 

MNE – Arena Sport 

NED – Ziggo

NOR – Viaplay

NOR – TV2

POL – Eurosport 

ROU – Prima Sport 

ROU – Digi Sport 

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport 

SUI – DAZN

SUI – DYN

SUI – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**

SVK – AMC

SWE – PlutoTV

TUR – TRT

WORLD – EHFTV

*Geo-restrictions may apply

**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel

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ELW25 Final Ikast Håndbold Vs Thüringer HC MAL9645 AM

CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

With excitement taking over the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, make sure you do not miss any of the action this weekend. Like, comment and share the best moments of the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 and show support for your favourite teams and players on the EHF European League pages — Facebook, Instagram and X.

Make sure you also tune in to the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account to watch more unmissable content!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Read all about the final weekend on the official EHF European League website and check out the latest news, features, previews and reviews to stay on top of the action. Follow your favourite teams and players closely and read their comments after the games.

The live blog on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is your go-to place for extensive coverage of the event, on and off the court.

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Photos © kolektiff images

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