Action starts on Saturday 16 May, as Thüringer HC meet Viborg HK in the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST, followed by the clash between hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball and MOL Esztergom in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.
The 3/4 placement match will throw off an exciting Sunday, on 17 May at 15:00 CEST, with the 2025/26 champions to be decided in the final at 18:00 CEST.
WATCH LIVE
The final weekend showdown will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) and at selected broadcasters around the world
ARG – Team Brutus Handball
AUT – DAZN
AUT – DYN
AUT – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
BIH – Arena Sport
BRA - Xsports
CRO – Arena Sport
CAN – DAZN
CZE – AMC
DEN – Viaplay
ESP – DAZN
FAR – Viaplay
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
GER – DYN
GER – DF1
GER – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
HUN – AMC
ISL – Livey
ISR – Charlton
JPN – DAZN
KOS – Arena Sport
MNE – Arena Sport
NED – Ziggo
NOR – Viaplay
NOR – TV2
POL – Eurosport
ROU – Prima Sport
ROU – Digi Sport
SRB – Arena Sport
SLO – Arena Sport
SUI – DAZN
SUI – DYN
SUI – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
SVK – AMC
SWE – PlutoTV
TUR – TRT
WORLD – EHFTV*
*Geo-restrictions may apply
**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel