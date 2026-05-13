CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

With excitement taking over the Palais des Sports JM Geoffroy in Dijon, make sure you do not miss any of the action this weekend. Like, comment and share the best moments of the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 and show support for your favourite teams and players on the EHF European League pages — Facebook, Instagram and X.

Make sure you also tune in to the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account to watch more unmissable content!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Read all about the final weekend on the official EHF European League website and check out the latest news, features, previews and reviews to stay on top of the action. Follow your favourite teams and players closely and read their comments after the games.

The live blog on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is your go-to place for extensive coverage of the event, on and off the court.