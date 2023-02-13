Jon Azkue: “Representing our culture in Europe makes us very proud”

Despite this, there are athletes who have to take over the game, who have to think about handball in a different way and organise their team. “There are always athletes who have to take a step forward and it's something that comes naturally to me”, highlights the 28-year-old player.

Jon Azkue is a great player and team captain. An intelligent athlete and essential in the team's attack, he assists very well and his finishing is at the top level. He masters the 1 vs 1 technique and compensates for his 184cm stature. Asked about the most outstanding qualities as a centre back, the Spanish athlete points out the “speed and verticality”. “I always give 100% and I go all out when I see space”, he said.

Jon Azkue started playing handball for Bidasoa Irun at the age of 17 and the feeling of gratitude is everlasting. “Bidasoa Irun is my home. They welcomed me with open arms and I have been lucky enough to grow and mature with the club, for which I am very grateful,” Jon points out.

The Basque region has its own culture, especially the language (Euskara) and has sustained a nationalist movement since the late 19th century. “We are very lucky to have our own culture and language. It is something that unites us as people, and those who come from outside realise that. Representing our culture in Europe, from such a small region, makes us very proud,” Azkue said.