Race to Last 16 gets tense in round 8

In group A, the situation may already be settled on Tuesday night. While Montpellier and Göppingen are already through, Benfica and Schaffhausen could join them if they both win.

Group B is more open, still, but Ystad are in the position to seal their Last 16 berth with a win against FTC.

As three teams in group C are through, three others battle for the remaining ticket. Skjern could grab it, if they beat Hard while Balatonfüred do not upset group leaders Nexe.

Also in group D, all teams are still in with a chance to advance, and Pelister can take a huge step by beating Aguas Santas.