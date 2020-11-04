Journey to Germany 2024 to begin with qualification phase 1

While the majority of Europe’s handball nations have their sights set on Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualification this week, the path to the 2024 edition in Germany has been laid out for five nations.

Five teams have registered to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers Phase 1: Luxembourg, Cyprus, Georgia, Bulgaria and Great Britain.

Luxembourg, the highest ranked team, have been seeded directly to the next phase, the relegation round.

The remaining four teams will contest a qualification tournament during the week of 8-14 March 2021, with the top two sides progressing to the relegation round.

The fourth spot in the relegation round will come from the IHF/EHF Emerging Nations Championship.

With the four teams already placed in a group, there will be no need for a draw event. A draw to determine the organisational right will be held in due course.