Court of Handball fines two federations

Two decisions were released by the Court of Handball in disciplinary cases opened against the Serbian Handball Federation and the Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The federations shall pay a fine of €3,500 for not having complied with the EHF Master Coach Pro Licensing requirements, i.e. none of the coaches were in possession of the required licence during the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

Appeals may be filed by the federations with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.