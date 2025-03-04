Julien Bos: “MOTW against Aalborg is like a play-off game for us”

And this is not exactly bad news for HBC Nantes, since they have lost some of their key players over the last weeks due to injury, also including Rok Ovnicek and Lucas de La Bretèche.

They will all have to sit out the MOTW against Aalborg Håndbold on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

The Danish side are second in group B with 17 points, one ahead of Nantes. The winner on Wednesday – or, in case of a draw: Aalborg – will join already-qualified group winners Barça into the quarter-finals directly.

“This game really is like a play-off game for us. If we win, we are in the quarter-finals already, which would be nice. I think we could all do with two days off in the spring,” says Bos, referring to the play-offs for the teams that finish the group on the positions third through sixth.

An important factor in the MOTW will be Nantes’ legendary legion of fans.

“They are recognised as some of the best fans in whole Europe. I played against them (with Montpellier) a couple of years ago, and I could really feel their impact on the game,” Bos says.

“But now that I play for Nantes, that they push us in the key moments of the game, I can really feel the boost of energy they give us.”

Aalborg won the reverse fixture in Denmark 38:31 at the start of the group phase last September. Even when Nantes would again not beat Aalborg, Bos finds that his team’s group phase journey is a success.

The beat the likes of OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, Industria Kielce, and SC Magdeburg, and earned a draw against defending champions Barça.

“We only wanted to qualify for the play-offs, and now we are in the position to make it to the quarter-finals directly,” Bos says. “Let’s be humble to admit that this was not the first plan.”