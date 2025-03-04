Palicka’s game: “Letting the emotions outside and keeping focus inside”

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
04 March 2025, 11:00

Now in his third season with Paris Saint-Germain Handball, goalkeeper Andreas Palicka has become a key element to the French side's achievements in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. His saves at crucial times have earned PSG many points. In the latest instalment of our weekly serie "Handball Through My Eyes" series, Palicka talks us through his technique for doing so.

Two EHF Champions League crowns and an EHF EURO title with Sweden are just a few of the medals won by 38-year-old Andreas Palicka, one of the most experienced goalkeepers around, as well as one of the most successful.

But he is also one of the most recognisable, thanks to the way he celebrates his saves with outbursts of emotion and firing up the fans, making him a firm favourite. “I am way more emotional on the court than I am in private. I want to give my best every night, I want to give everything so my team can win,” says Palicka when asked to describe himself. “I am a fiery person who doesn't like to lose.”

The toughness, though, shines when it comes to balancing that hatred of losing with the importance of delivering the goods in crunch time. Whereas some players would struggle, it seems like the Swedish goalkeeper has found the right balance.

“In today's handball, the last 10 minutes are very often the decisive minutes, where small acts can make the difference between success or a defeat, it's here where I try to have my emotions outside the body and my focus inside the body,” the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper explains.

2024 09 26 WISLA PSG 048
Orlen Wisla Plock
20240919 Veszprem PSG 12 Andreas Palicka
www.pekaroland.hu
LVP 5582
Paris Saint-Germain Handball

The key, he says, is to “make the most of what has happened before in the game, take some advantage out of it”.

He will not say it, but probably that being on the circuit for 20-plus years and having the experience to match might instil some doubts into his opponents’ heads. But on the other hand, Andreas Palicka knows one thing his experience has given him: “I have played against so many players so many times, when you have done that, a certain knowledge sticks in you and can be useful, especially in deciding moments.”

Palicka’s technique to handle a nervy end of a game seems pretty simple on paper but, in reality, is really hard to actually do.

“It’s all about pushing all the emotions, all the negative things aside. Some people might think about what happen if they miss, but I don’t,” he decrypts. “A lot of things in these moments are played on the mental side, so I try to push all of my thoughts out of my brain for a while.”

And sometimes, it works. One of the highlights in recent EHF EURO history dates back to 2022, when Palicka made the decisive save in the semi-final in front of Ludovic Fabregas, in the dying seconds of overtime. With that save, Palicka helped Sweden progress to the final, which they would win a couple of days later.

“That one was a true example of what I explained before. I had to forget about the 20,000 people in the arena, about everything that had happened on the court in the seconds before. I was so focused that right after the save, I did not celebrate that much,” he remembers. But then, the adrenalin kicked in and... unbelievable happiness! Because you have reached the goal that you have set for the team and for yourself. These kind of moments is what we all play handball for.”

C4 0108

While Fabregas is now a regular in such high-level confrontations, some younger players might be a little intimidated when they arrive in front of Palicka, a goalkeeper that has been there and done it all. Does he feel like some opponents might think twice before shooting against him?

“You have to ask them, but if I can get a player to think one extra time before letting the ball go, it is, of course, positive for me.”

Everyone knows that Palicka is really hard to play against when he is “in the zone”.

“For me, this is the moment when your performance meets your expectations. Even if, as a goalkeeper in the zone, you still make 20 or 25 errors a game!” he laughs.

And when it comes to being in the zone, there is one game that comes back to Palicka’s mind: “I remember the last game of the season against Füchse Berlin with THW Kiel, when we had to win to win the Bundesliga, while Rhein-Neckar Löwen, our direct opponent, could win the title if we lost. We won by 14 goals and it was one of the first times it happened to me."

That evening was the first of quite a long series, both with his clubs and his Swedish national team.

“These are the moments that I will remember when I retire, and even after," Palicka concludes.

February 2025

WC25 CRO DEN NOR Sweden Vs Japan SP7 6658 SPS
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff
WC25 CRO DEN NOR Sweden Vs Spain SP8 4175 SPS
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4763 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
UH37645
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

Main photo © Paris Saint-Germain Handball, feature image © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

DSC 5396 Verbessert RR ALIBEK KAESLER
