Flensburg book quarter-final ticket; GOG and Kriens into play-offs

Defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the third team to book a place in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League 2024/25, joining Montpellier Handball and Bidasoa Irun. Flensburg earned a hard-fought 32:20 win on the last night of main round play on Tuesday in an all-German clash against VfL Gummersbach to finish top of group IV. Third-placed Gummersbach and second-placed FENIX Toulouse, which edged out MOL Tatabanya KC 33:31, advance to the play-offs.

In group I, already qualified Montpellier nearly squandered a big lead against HC Kriens-Luzern but won 32:31. Despite the defeat, the Swiss side go to the play-offs with GOG, who defeated Fraikin BM. Granollers 32:31 — a result that ends the European season for the 2023 finalists from Spain.