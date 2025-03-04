Flensburg book quarter-final ticket; GOG and Kriens into play-offs

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
04 March 2025, 20:45

Defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the third team to book a place in the quarter-finals of the EHF European League 2024/25, joining Montpellier Handball and Bidasoa Irun. Flensburg earned a hard-fought 32:20 win on the last night of main round play on Tuesday in an all-German clash against VfL Gummersbach to finish top of group IV. Third-placed Gummersbach and second-placed FENIX Toulouse, which edged out MOL Tatabanya KC 33:31, advance to the play-offs.

In group I, already qualified Montpellier nearly squandered a big lead against HC Kriens-Luzern but won 32:31. Despite the defeat, the Swiss side go to the play-offs with GOG, who defeated Fraikin BM. Granollers 32:31 — a result that ends the European season for the 2023 finalists from Spain.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP IV

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs VfL Gummersbach (GER) 32:30 (16:16)

Early in the match, it was Gummersbach who pulled in front time after time before Flensburg drew level. The home side opened their first lead in the 14th minute, 10:9, yet after Dominik Kuzmanovic was replaced by Bertram Obling, Gummersbach's goalkeeping improved a lot. Obling boasted a 46 per cent save rate before the break, but while his team led 14:12 following a 3:0 run, Flensburg turned the tide again, so the rivals were level after 30 minutes. Early into the second half, the hosts were in front 21:19, but then Gummersbach enjoyed a 6:2 run to lead 25:23 by minute 45. Miro Schluroff stood out for Gummersbach with 10 goals, but Flensburg had more power left in the closing minutes. As their best scorer Emil Jakobsen ended the match with eight goals, they enjoyed a crucial 5:0 run between the 52nd and 59th minute, ultimately snatching a two-goal victory.

20250304 ELM MR R4 Text 1 (1)

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP I

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 31:32 (13:20)

GOG (DEN) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 32:31 (16:14)

GROUP IV

MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA) 31:33 (15:15)

photos main & in-text: Ingrid Anderson-Jensen; gallery: as stated.

20250304 CLM MOTW Nantes Bos Main
