GROUP D



AEK Athens (GRE) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 28:31 (15:17)



• AEK goalkeeper Petros Boukovinas made 11 saves during the game (43 shots/25.58% save ratio)

• Spanish international Joan Cañellas scored seven goals for Schaffhausen

• Christodoulos Mylonas scored seven times for AEK Athens and he put his team ahead in the closing stages before Schaffhausen fought back

• Kadetten Schaffhausen stamped the second victory in Group D, and a second against AEK Athens



Joan Cañellas, no substitute for class



Who knows never forgets and Joan Cañellas doesn’t stop surprising.



The Spanish player is 35 years old but demonstrated that age is just a number and talent and confidence always speak louder. When his team needed it most he showed up.