EHF European League

Kadetten claim second win

EHF / Tiago Nogueira07 December 2021, 21:30

GROUP D

AEK Athens (GRE) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 28:31 (15:17)

• AEK goalkeeper Petros Boukovinas made 11 saves during the game (43 shots/25.58% save ratio)
• Spanish international Joan Cañellas scored seven goals for Schaffhausen
• Christodoulos Mylonas scored seven times for AEK Athens and he put his team ahead in the closing stages before Schaffhausen fought back
• Kadetten Schaffhausen stamped the second victory in Group D, and a second against AEK Athens

Joan Cañellas, no substitute for class

Who knows never forgets and Joan Cañellas doesn’t stop surprising.

The Spanish player is 35 years old but demonstrated that age is just a number and talent and confidence always speak louder. When his team needed it most he showed up.

 

It was a tough game. We made lots of changes in the first half. AEK tried to attack and they were better than the first game. We tried to adapt in the game. In the second half it was a big fight. We might have been a bit luckier than AEK and won the game.
Max Boni
Kadetten coach
