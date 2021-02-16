Kadetten win crucial duel for Last 16 spot

Kadetten Schaffhausen showed an important sign of life and stopped their series: Thanks to the 24:21 result against Trimo Trebnje, the Swiss side passed the debutants and have the chance to take another step towards the Last 16 already on Thursday.

GROUP D:

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs. RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) 24:21 (10:12)

Kadetten had lost the last two matches and have six points on their account now, while Trebnje remain on four points from their first two group matches.

After a 9:6 advance, the host lost control of the match; Trebnje netted three straight goals – from that moment until the halftime buzzer, the match was on the edge.

Scoring the last three goals from 9:10 to 12:10, the visitors even took their first two-goals advantage.

Schaffhausen stroke back by a treble strike to 17:14, followed by a time-out of Trebnje coach Uros Zorman.

Schaffhausen stroke back by a treble strike to 17:14, followed by a time-out of Trebnje coach Uros Zorman. Jonas Schelker (7) and Lukas Herburger (6) were Kadetten’s top scorers.

While Trebnje travel to Rhein-Neckar Löwen on Thursday, Kadetten host Tatabanya in less than 48 hours.

Pilipovic stands strong

Mainly when Kadetten turned the match around in the middle of the second half, the defence was the key for the Swiss champions. After minute goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic allowed Trebnje only four goals in almost twelve minutes – and last then. His side had decided the match. The Austrian-born Pilipovic had 12 saves on his tally in the end.