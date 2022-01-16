Karl Konan, a smiling giant on the big stage
If you see Karl Konan not smiling, start wondering what is wrong. “That’s the kind of person I am, always happy. Especially these days, I’m living my dream,” says the 26-year-old.
Rewind history a little bit, and the EHF EURO courts were not even something Karl Konan knew the existence of. Born in the Ivory Coast, he started playing basketball in a military academy.
And then someone changed his life. For his charity DK Coeur Afrique, former French national player Daouda Karaboué, also born and raised in the Ivory Coast, often travelled back to his native country. The former goalkeeper spotted the talent in Konan and took him to a handball training in 2014, and that was the start of a crazy story.
“I owe a lot to Daouda, because not only did he push me to start handball, but he also opened the doors to me in France. Thanks to the people he had met in his career, I was able to find a club in Aix en Provence,” says Konan, who joined PAUC in 2015.
“I think it was hard to tell my family that I wanted to play handball for a living, because they expected me to have a proper job. It really helped that my mother played handball at international level when she was young, she understood me,” Konan adds.
From there, his progression has been steady. Konan made his debut in the French first division in 2016 before being elected best defender of the Starligue in 2019. But his defensive skills are not the only thing that he has in store.
“I’ve been fighting a lot against this tag, that would make me a defensive only player. I can attack too, it’s just that in Aix, there were maybe more talented players in the left back position,” he thinks.
After getting French nationality in 2018 and passing his bachelor’s degree in marketing, Konan was first called up by Guillaume Gille in April 2021, making his national team debut in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers against Greece. The impression he gave was a good one, so Gille asked him to come again in November.
And when Luka Karabatic pulled out of the EHF EURO due to an injury, the name of his replacement came up easily.
“That’s a huge job to replace Luka, so it brings some pressure, but good pressure, that will push you further,” explains Konan. He lived up to the pressure, particularly during France’s 27:22 win against Croatia on Thursday.
During that match it seemed that Konan had always belonged on the big stage, even though it was only his fourth ever international game. But the adversity and the context of an arena full of Croatian fans helped him get in the mood.
“That’s not the kind of atmosphere I am used to, but it got me so pumped up, I got extra motivation from that. I am happy about our performance, but there is still progress to make,” the left back says.
There is another reason why Karl Konan is such a happy man at the moment. He became a dad in December, to a little girl named Anna.
“I don’t think she watched the game, I got the news this morning that she slept like a rock,” he laughed on the day after the game against Croatia.
Really, if Karl Konan is not smiling when you meet him, there has to be something wrong.