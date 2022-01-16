Crunch ties to deliver three main round berths

Main round places will come down to the wire in both groups E and F on Monday, with Spain the only team that have already progressed, and Bosnia and Herzegovina the only team out of the running.

In group F, the last game features two sides which have already made their own EHF EURO history in Košice. Co-hosts Slovakia won their first-ever match in the final tournament on Saturday against Lithuania, and will be hoping for a dream result against an in-form Russia in their last preliminary round game.

GROUP E

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Spain

Monday 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

thanks to their 32:28 win in the top duel against Sweden on Sunday, Spain made it to the next stage – and have nothing big to win or lose in this match

Jordi Ribera’s team can extend their unbeaten run at EHF EURO final tournaments to 15 matches after their previous two victories in Bratislava – and won both previous encounters against the Bosnians in the EHF EURO 2018 qualification

Joan Cañellas will play his 44th EHF EURO match, levelling with fourth-ranked Alberto Entrerrios in the all-time statistics of the “Hispanos”

Bosnia and Herzegovina are already out of the race for the main round after their two defeats against Sweden (18:30) and Czech Republic (17:29)

the Bosnians still wait for their first point at EHF EURO tournaments after their combined five defeats in 2020 and 2022

Josip Peric, Bosnian centre back: “The hardest game is still ahead for us, we want to give all the power we have left to finish and enjoy this tournament, for which we fought so hard to be part of it.”

Angel Fernandez, Spain left wing: “We have to fix some problems we had in attack against Sweden, but we can play without pressure. We have started this tournament with two victories, so we are confident for the rest, but we are aware of the Bosnians.”

Czech Republic vs Sweden

Monday 17 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

this duel will decide which of these two teams will make it to the main round – both have two points after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and losing to Spain

as Sweden have the better goal difference, for them a draw would be enough to secure second position. The Czechs need to win

Sweden have won all six previous duels against the Czech Republic, including the three EHF EURO matches in 1996, 2002 and 2012

it will be a clash of strong goalkeepers – Tomas Mrkva on the one side, and the Swedish duo Andreas Palicka and Petter Johannesson for Sweden

many players of both sides know each other well from playing in German Bundesliga, some even in the same clubs

Rastislav Trtik, coach Czech Republic: “We have the chance to proceed, and I hope for a huge support from our fans from the stands again. The close defeat against Spain in the opener was a good training for this crucial match for us.”

Niclas Ekberg, Sweden right wing: “It is normal in such a tournament that you can lose those duels like we did against Spain. This defeat does not change that much for us, we have to rest and focus and hope to be really aggressive and run a lot in the match against the Czechs.”

GROUP F

Slovakia vs Russia

Monday, 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Russia have started the EHF EURO with three wins only twice, in 1994 and 2000, when they won the silver medal each time

if they do not lose against Slovakia by five goals or more, Russia will progress to the main round of the EHF EURO for the first time since 2016

the two Slovakian goalkeepers, Teodor Paul and Marian Zernovic, made the second largest number of saves after two rounds (29), only one less than the Czech shot-stoppers

Russian left backs Dmitry Zhitnikov and Sergei Mark Kosorotov scored 11 goals each in the first two games, combining for 42 per cent of their team’s 52 goals at the EHF EURO 2022

the two teams know each other well, having played six mutual games in the last six years, with Slovakia failing to take more than a draw in those matches

Peter Kukucka, Slovakia coach: “There will be a bit of pressure on us, but the big advantage is that we play at home and that could be crucial for us. We will go for the win and try to achieve the qualification. Russia are a good team, but with the fans behind us, we can win once again.”

Velimir Petkovic, Russia coach: “After the game, I spoke with my team about the next match, against Slovakia. I think it will be an easier game than the one against Norway, but we need to be ready for it.”

Lithuania vs Norway

Monday, 17 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

after winning nine of the last 10 games at the EHF EURO, Norway will be eliminated if they lose and Slovakia seal a point against Russia

Lithuania have lost both the games they played at the EHF EURO 2022, after erratic starts, and will only progress to the main round if they win by eight goals or more and Slovakia beat Russia

Norway will need more from star back Sander Sagosen, who scored only seven goals from the 16 shots he had in the first two games, a big downgrade from the 65 goals he managed at the EHF EURO 2020

Lithuania were depleted in defence during the game against Slovakia. Central defender Lukas Simenas played only 12 minutes, while Povilas Babarskas missed the match

the two sides met four times in the EHF EURO Qualification Phase in the last nine years, with Norway taking three wins, while Lithuania secured a 32:29 impressive win in November 2016

Mindaugas Andriuska, Lithuania coach: “This could be our last match in the tournament, so we will have no more pressure. Hopefully, we will be healthy and we will play our best game.”

Christian Berge, Norway coach: “We need to forget about the loss against Russia and try to do better the next time, against Lithuania. But we have big problems now, it will be difficult.”