Key data to be delivered by KINEXON for third EHF EURO in a row

The statistics provided by the cooperation between the EHF and KINEXON and sport and technology will elevate the handball experience for all stakeholders – from fans and teams to coaches and media representatives at the forthcoming EHF EURO 2024.

At the core of this is the integrated use of live data. This is the third edition of the Women’s EHF EURO at which KINEXON is collecting live statistics throughout the tournament. That means that we can look at the key data points from the previous two editions of the EHF EURO, and identify areas to look out for in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Dazzling speeds on the court

The KINEXON technology tracks key data points such as the number of passes made by each player throughout the match, ball possession time for each player, the distance run during a match, the number of sprints recorded and the maximum speed reached by a player.

In 2020, only two players reached over 30 km/h: left wings Veronika Mala of Czechia (31.18 km/h) and Spain’s Jennifer Gútierrez (30.38 km/h). Another three were clocked at over 28 km/h, with Norway’s Sanna Solberg-Isaksen and Camilla Herrem and Romania’s Nicoleta Dinca also reaching top speeds.

Two years later, Polish left wing Mariola Wiertelak was the fastest at 31.57 km/h – the same speed achieved by France’s Dylan Nahi at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. At the EHF EURO 2022, Wiertelak was the only player who topped 30 km/h; Spain’s Maitane Martinez was second at 29.02 km/h.

Mala will feature for Czechia in 2024, but Wiertelak is not nominated this time around. Can the Czech wing regain her sprinting crown?