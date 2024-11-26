Key data to be delivered by KINEXON for third EHF EURO in a row

Possession or passes?
Is there a direct correlation between the number of passes and the time spent with the ball in possession? The answer is, mostly, yes, with Zaadi Deuna in 2020 and Jaukovic in 2022 leading the charts, just like in the passing rankings.
In 2020, Zaadi Deuna spent 44 minutes and 48 seconds with the ball in possession. Her maximum possession time was 8:17. Second in the standings was Oftedal, who passed less, but tried to create shots or clear chances for teammates. Oftedal was in possession of the ball for 43:53, but her maximum possession time was longer than Zaadi Deuna at 8:26.
In 2022, the longest possession times rose. Jaukovic spent 51:41 in possession, almost four minutes more than teammate Itana Grbic, at 47:44. Her maximum possession time in a single match was 10:15, and Grbic spent a maximum of 10:08 in possession.
Once again, Oftedal was on the podium, possessing the ball for a total time of 46:36 with a maximum time of 9 minutes. Zaadi Deuna was fourth, holding the ball for 43:26 in total, also with a maximum possession of 9 minutes.
While Oftedal is now retired, the rest of the leading passers and ball possessors are expected to take the court at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, meaning we will be able to see whether they maintain their grip on the ball this time around.
More data will be available over the next weeks during the EHF EURO 2024, which will, once again, prove how valuable numbers are in analysing a team in modern handball.