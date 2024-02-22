Kiel - in group A - and Barça - in group B - took important steps towards a direct qualification to the quarter-finals, thanks to commanding home wins. Early in the evening, THW inflicted Eurofarm Pelister their twelfth defeat in as many games (29:23) while, a little bit later, Barça also easily cruised past FC Porto (40:33). Barça could book their direct ticket as soon as next week, when they play in Magdeburg.

In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain and Veszprém can still hope for a similarly successful fate. The French team remains in contention after its victory, while the Hungarian team, in Group B, prevailed against GOG.