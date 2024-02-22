MG

DAY REVIEW: Kiel and Barça take commanding wins, Palicka saves the day for Paris

22 February 2024, 22:45

Kiel - in group A - and Barça - in group B - took important steps towards a direct qualification to the quarter-finals, thanks to commanding home wins. Early in the evening, THW inflicted Eurofarm Pelister their twelfth defeat in as many games (29:23) while, a little bit later, Barça also easily cruised past FC Porto (40:33). Barça could book their direct ticket as soon as next week, when they play in Magdeburg.

In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain and Veszprém can still hope for a similarly successful fate. The French team remains in contention after its victory, while the Hungarian team, in Group B, prevailed against GOG.

  • Kiel consolidated their first place in group A thanks to a commanding win against Pelister (29:23)
  • recent signing Mike Jensen made an impression with Veszprém, scoring two and stopping 11 to help the Hungarian side beat GOG (34:31)
  • with 19 saves by Andreas Palicka, Paris took 40 minutes to shake off Kielce’s resistance before finally winning the game by nine (35:26)
  • Barça displayed an impressive firepower to beat Porto, with Aleix Gomez and Melvyn Richardson scoring seven goals each (40:33)

GROUP A

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 29:23 (19:10)

It did not take long for Kiel to seize control, as the German side surged ahead by five (6:1) within the first eight minutes. Pelister struggled offensively throughout the first half, scoring only ten goals in the opening thirty minutes. Meanwhile, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu netted six goals in the first half, propelling THW to a nine-goal advantage at half-time. The gap grew to ten goals with just three minutes in the second half, and despite Bogdan Radivojevic's efforts (six goals) to stage a comeback, Pelister were unable to mount a recovery. Kiel added two more points to their tally.

It is always a great pleasure to play in our hall with these spectators. We showed two faces today: We worked hard in the first half and were perhaps a little more relaxed in the second half.
Eduardo Gurbindo
Right back, THW Kiel
It was a deserved victory for THW Kiel from the very first minute. We knew what kind of team we were playing against today. And yet I wonder why we didn't go into this game more focused. We have to play to our maximum right from the start in order to be successful in the EHF Champions League.
Bogdan Radivojevic
Right wing, HC Eurofarm Pelister

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 35:26 (15:14)

Playing without many key players and lacking a proper lineplayer didn't seem to faze Kielce in the early minutes of the game, as the Polish side quickly gained a three-goal advantage, with Szymon Sicko leading the charge. It took some time for the hosts to find their rhythm, but once Andreas Palicka warmed up, the game became challenging for the visitors. By the 21st minute, they were trailing by four, but with Andreas Wolff stepping onto the court and matching his opponent's performance, the margin narrowed to just one goal at halftime.

Kielce managed to stay competitive for a while, with Szymon Sicko matching Elohim Prandi's efforts in scoring. However, with limited rotations, the Polish side appeared to tire in the last ten minutes. Their high turnover rate allowed Luc Steins to capitalize with goals into the empty net, while Andreas Palicka's 19 saves proved decisive for the hosts.

The atmosphere was amazing tonight; it's always important to have the fans behind us because they give us power. We faced a tough rival tonight, and it was a real fight for 60 minutes. So happy to secure more points tonight.
Kent Robin Tønnesen
Right back, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
To play without Nicolas Tournat is really tough, even though we had good actions. We had to play with Dylan (Nahi) at the line and against their defence it’s almost impossible. I’m disappointed of course but also very grateful to my players for their game.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

GROUP B

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs GOG (DEN) 34:31 (19:13)

For much of the first half, both teams were on equal footing, despite the half-time score suggesting otherwise. Aaron Mensing and Alexandre Blonz were in good form for GOG, allowing them to keep pace with Veszprém's relentless offensive pressure for the first 20 minutes. However, the momentum shifted when Mike Jensen took to the court for the hosts and made five crucial saves within twelve minutes. This spurred Veszprém to score a 7:2 run, giving them a seven-goal lead (19:13) at half-time. Despite Aaron Mensing's outstanding performance, GOG narrowed the deficit to two goals in the 39th minute, but turnovers proved costly. With Mike Jensen scoring two goals into the empty net, Veszprém regained control, and three consecutive goals from Nédim Rémili in the final moments secured another victory for the Hungarian side.

We produced two completely different halves. GOG are a team that will punish you when you make a mistake. At the beginning of the second half, they did that and thanks to their fast play, they were able to get back into the game. It was a fantastic experience to play in front of such an atmosphere, I will definitely remember this match.
Mike Jensen
Goalkeeper, HC Telekom Veszprém
In the first half, we played terribly, we missed a lot of chances. I am a little bit happy because we started in better shape after the break. Both our defence and attack came together, and the performance came in the goal as well. We had our chances to get a point, but it did not work out.
Nicolai Pedersen
Left back, GOG

Barça (ESP) vs FC Porto (POR) 40:33 (20:15)

While Emil Nielsen shone brightly last week in Gudme, on Thursday night, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas delivered an impressive first half. With ten saves at a 40% efficiency rate, he steered Barça through the initial period, providing his teammates with opportunities to push the pace. As the French left-handers Dika Mem and Melvyn Richardson took charge of the offensive duties, each scoring four goals in the first half, the hosts displayed a cohesive team performance overall. Despite Porto initially putting up a good resistance, they began to falter after 20 minutes, allowing Barça to score four consecutive goals and take a five-goal lead into half-time (20:15). The second half followed a similar pattern, with Aleix Gomez and Melvyn Richardson further extending the lead, with the former granting Barça a ten-goal advantage twenty minutes before the final whistle. This was sufficient for the hosts to comfortably coast to victory.

The match started with a lot of pace, with a lot of goals, but we took the lead after the first 15 minutes and we could play our game. We kind of threw away the last 15 minutes, because we were clearly up in the score, but we can’t afford to do that in such a competition.
Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas
Goalkeeper, Barça
It’s always special to me playing at Palau. I’m really happy for the opportunity I have now in Porto but I have a lot of memories here. They were better today. Champions League teams punish mistakes too much and that happened today.
Mamadou Diocou
Right back, FC Porto

Round 12 - Thursday action

Photos: Victor Salgado (Barça), Roland Peka (Veszprém), Joachim Azouze/Laurene Valroff (PSG), Sascha Klahn (Kiel)

