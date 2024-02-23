Bennet’s beard is short, but the run does not stop

And then this spectacular run came to an abrupt end – it had to at some point. But it did not happen in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League or in Berlin, Kiel or Flensburg, but with a 27:28 loss at Hannover-Burgdorf last Sunday.

“Every series comes to an end, that’s clear,” says coach Wiegert, before immediately following up in his own way; “I hate losing. I don't want to lose, I'm not made for losing." However, the SCM legend also spoke of a "luxury problem" if just one defeat can make one think like that.

But one fact makes the man from Magdeburg wonder: “In football, you win three titles in one season with 30 unbeaten games in a row. And in handball, you lose the 31st game and lose the lead in the table, that's unbelievable." Füchse Berlin have climbed to the top thanks to SCM's defeat, but are traveling to the GETEC Arena on 10 March.

Wiegert can still painfully remember how the series started; “First, as defending champions, we lose our first EHF Champions League game at home against Veszprém, then we get hammered 20:32 in Barcelona. And three days later we travel to Leipzig and tie. But exactly this game that was the wake-up call, and then it started.”

And how did it start? In the next EHF Champions League game, SCM swept Celje out of the hall with 39:23 success, followed just four days later by a 34:31 advantage in the Bundesliga against champions Kiel. The rot had been stopped. The next highlight was the dramatic 34:32 victory over Barça after extra time in the final of the IHF Super Globe in Saudi Arabia - Magdeburg was the first team ever to win the title three times in a row. In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Magdeburg rank second, just below Barça.

With every victory, a detail became more and more important that, in retrospect, really annoyed Wiegert - the beard story! NHL players from the New York Islanders once coined the saying, “The one, who shaves, loses.” In US sports, it applies primarily to the play-offs. Bennet Wiegert liked it. The well-groomed three-day beard became a bushy beard. If you take scientific figures, a beard grows one centimetre per month, which means five centimetres in 150 days.