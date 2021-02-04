Kiel end Motor’s winning streak

Although resting some top stars such as the injured Sander Sagosen and newly crowned world champions Niklas and Magnus Landin, THW Kiel had no problems in ending Motor Zaporozhye’s winning streak.

The match winners were Domagoj Duvnjak before the break and goalkeeper Dario Quenstedt in the second half.

GROUP B

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Motor (UKR) 34:23 (16:12)

it was Kiel’s first group phase victory since October - but their third straight win including their victorious matches at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 at the end of December

Kiel achieved their fourth victory in their fifth match against Motor, with the win reducing the gap to Motor in the table to only three points

Motor had won their last six group matches, and were defeated for the first time since round 3

Croatian Domagoj Duvnjak was the most impressive player at the start, scoring six goals from six attempts to help Kiel to a 10:5 lead in under 15 minutes. In the end, he was top scorer with eight goals

in the second half, Kiel’s defence and goalkeeping was outstanding and they reached the first double-figured gap at 29:19

Dario Quenstedt gives Landin a night off

Niklas Landin was Kiel’s hero of the victorious VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 final against Barça on 29 December, and he was the Danish hero at the World Championship including an outstanding final - but on Thursday the THW captain could have a relaxing evening on the bench.

His substitute Dario Quenstedt played so well that Landin did not have to come onto court. Quenstedt saved 14 shots (39 per cent), including eight after the break.