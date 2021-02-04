Flensburg inflict Meshkov first home loss of the season

Meshkov Brest had set a record of four straight home wins in the first part of the group phase, and the side from Belarus had the opportunity to extend that record tonight.

The pre-game statistics predicted a tough affair, as Flensburg had won all the confrontations between the two sides before this season. Meshkov managing a draw in Germany in the first leg increased their hopes of finally beating Flensburg, but it was ultimately not to be despite a good first half.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:28 (15:14)

Flensburg led throughout the first half, thanks to an excellent performance by Gøran Søgard Johannessen. But three consecutive goals by the hosts within the last 90 seconds allowed Meshkov to lead by one at the break

the second half was a battle of goalkeepers as Ivan Pesic for Meshkov and Benjamin Buric for Flensburg produced amazing performances

in the end, with Lasse Møller scoring just one goal in his comeback game, Flensburg took the points, the first time this season Brest lost at home

Flensburg currently lead the group, with 15 points, while Brest are third with nine points

both teams will play at home next week, as Flensburg host Vardar and Meshkov host Kielce

Benjamin Buric, the game-changer for Flensburg

Flensburg’s Bosnian goalkeeper entered the court with 20 minutes remaining. Between the opposite posts, Ivan Pesic threatened to make things turn Mehskov’s way.

But Buric, only conceding two goals in 10 minutes, made the wind turn once more. Marko Panic and Vladimir Vranjes were reduced to silence, unable to score anymore, and Flensburg cruised to victory.