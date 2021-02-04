Flensburg inflict Meshkov first home loss of the season
Meshkov Brest had set a record of four straight home wins in the first part of the group phase, and the side from Belarus had the opportunity to extend that record tonight.
The pre-game statistics predicted a tough affair, as Flensburg had won all the confrontations between the two sides before this season. Meshkov managing a draw in Germany in the first leg increased their hopes of finally beating Flensburg, but it was ultimately not to be despite a good first half.
GROUP A
HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:28 (15:14)
- Flensburg led throughout the first half, thanks to an excellent performance by Gøran Søgard Johannessen. But three consecutive goals by the hosts within the last 90 seconds allowed Meshkov to lead by one at the break
- the second half was a battle of goalkeepers as Ivan Pesic for Meshkov and Benjamin Buric for Flensburg produced amazing performances
- in the end, with Lasse Møller scoring just one goal in his comeback game, Flensburg took the points, the first time this season Brest lost at home
- Flensburg currently lead the group, with 15 points, while Brest are third with nine points
- both teams will play at home next week, as Flensburg host Vardar and Meshkov host Kielce
Benjamin Buric, the game-changer for Flensburg
Flensburg’s Bosnian goalkeeper entered the court with 20 minutes remaining. Between the opposite posts, Ivan Pesic threatened to make things turn Mehskov’s way.
But Buric, only conceding two goals in 10 minutes, made the wind turn once more. Marko Panic and Vladimir Vranjes were reduced to silence, unable to score anymore, and Flensburg cruised to victory.
It was a complicated away match against a good team at a good arena with spectators. Some of our guys had little time to recover from the World Championship, but we did our best, trying to play fast and scoring from fast breaks
We tried to accelerate the tempo in the first half, but the opponents maintained this tempo and also we made some mistakes. Now we need to look into each other's eyes and move on to beat Kielce in the next Champions League home match