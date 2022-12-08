Kiel end Nantes’ winning streak in goal-fest

Kiel almost with full squad again

Last week, at their defeat in Barcelona, Sander Sagosen made his comeback for THW Kiel after a more than six month injury-absence. Against Nantes, the Norwegian was crucial in attack from the very beginning, but one you could see that he was not yet 100 percent. Line player, Hendrik Pekeler, also returned three weeks ago after an Achilles surgery and a five month break - and against Nantes, he was one of the key players, scoring five goals from five attempts. With both in regular form, Kiel seems ready to start the hunt for a ticket to Cologne.