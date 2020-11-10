Kiel face Veszprém and Barça take on PSG in VELUX EHF FINAL4 semi-finals

Record EHF Champions League winners Barça will take on 2019 finalists Paris Saint-Germain HB, while three-time champions THW Kiel take on four-time finalists Telekom Veszprém in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 28/29 December in Cologne's LANXESS arena.

The four teams vying for the title discovered their semi-final opponents at Tuesday afternoon's draw, conducted by EHF President Michael Wiederer and EHF Chief Sport Officer Markus Glaser.

After the 2019/20 season was interrupted between the group phase and the Last 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two leading teams from groups A and B - Paris Saint-Germain HB, Barça, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém – were decided as the direct qualifiers for the EHF FINAL4.

Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain HB meet for just the seventh time in European competition and for the first time in Cologne. If PSG are to take a step closer to their first title, they must defeat the free-scoring Barça for the first time in four years.

THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC gave us a mouthwatering taste of what is to come when they met in Match of the Week in October, producing a 31:31 draw in the best game of the season so far. Incredibly, that was the first draw in their 21-game history, which includes 10 victories each - Veszprém may hold the historical edge in Cologne with two wins out of three but it is Kiel who have lifted the trophy there twice.

Be virtually present

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 will take place on 28 and 29 December. Submissions are currently being accepted for the newly launched virtual fan concept, which allows you to be present cheering for your team – or all four – in pre-recorded virtual form.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled event in late May 2020 must be refunded. Find out how to do so here.