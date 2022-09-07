Kiel look to send Sagosen and Landin off in style

However, the club begins the 2022/23 season without star Sander Sagosen and defence boss Hendrik Pekeler, both sidelined through injury – Sagosen has been ruled out until at least December. The German side will need to use all their bench depth to succeed in a group including Barça and Kielce.

Main facts

had two All-star Team members last season: goalkeeper Niklas Landin and best defender Hendrik Pekeler after two back-to-back Bundesliga victories in 2020 and 2021, were runners-up in 2022 to Magdeburg

head coach Filip Jicha is now in his fourth season in charge – and is still the only person to win the EHF Champions League in Cologne as player and coach

star centre back Sander Sagosen missed the EHF FINAL4 2022 after breaking his ankle. 2022/23 is set to be his last season at Kiel, and goalkeeper Niklas Landin will also leave next summer

squad is bolstered by Tomas Mrkva (from Bergischer) and Eric Johansson (Elverum) among others

Most important question: Will their long-term injuries stop Kiel in the first half of the season?

Kiel’s defence boss and attacking mastermind are still out for several months. Hendrik Pekeler tore his Achilles tendon in the 2022 quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, while Sander Sagosen broke his left ankle in a Bundesliga match against HSV Hamburg in June. Both missed the EHF FINAL4 2022 and still need time to recover. In the worst, but still realistic, case, both will miss the first 10 of the 14 Machineseeker EHF Champions League group matches, and may only return after the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship. Norwegian Petter Øverby will strengthen the middle block at Wiencek’s side, while incoming Swedes Eric Johansson (from Elverum Handball) and Karl Wallinius (from Montpellier HB) will take responsibility in attack and are long-term successors for outgoing Sagosen.

Under the spotlight: Sander Sagosen

After two years so far at Kiel, including winning the Champions League title in 2020, it will be time to say farewell to the Norwegian superstar next summer. After his broken ankle and two operations, it is unclear whether the playmaker will be able to return to court in 2022, or if Kiel need to wait until February to have their mastermind back on track. “But for sure, I will try to win some more trophies before I leave,” said Sagosen, who will join Kolstad in Norway next summer.