Media accreditation for Women’s EHF EURO 2022 launched

Media accreditation is now open for written media, photographers and non-rights holders for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia. North Macedonia and Montenegro.

Applications can be made via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

TV and radio representatives should contact the EHF’s media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media and DAZN before making an application, in order to reach an agreement on the relevant media rights.

Infront Sports & Media and DAZN can be contacted at Handball_EURO_OPS@infrontsports.com.

Applying for accreditation

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system (from the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 or EHF FINAL4 events) should use the same account.

After login, media representatives will be redirected to the EHF Family platform where another login and confirmation of the terms and conditions are required. This will only happen once when you first log in.

After completing this step, media representatives will be automatically redirected back to the accreditation system. There, under the events tab, the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 event will be available.

Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for one of the events.

Written & online media, photographers and non-right holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/media.

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for issuing media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the event for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

Terms and conditions for the event can be viewed here.

The deadline for accreditation requests is Friday, 7 October 2022 until 23:59.

Off-site accreditation

Off-site accreditation is not foreseen for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022. In case the event will be played in the “bubble system” and if no physical contact with the players will be possible, the EHF will introduce remote media operations (virtual mixed zone and press conference) and inform all media representatives in good time about the change.

Covid-19 measures

The European Handball Federation reserves the right to issue a hygiene concept applicable to the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro to guarantee the safety of everyone involved.

As outlined in the event-specific terms & conditions it is a mandatory requirement for every media representative requesting accreditation for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 to adhere to a possible hygiene concept at all times. This also applies to all updates which may be issued.

If issued, the hygiene concept (incl. possible updates) will be made available at the earliest convenience.

Travelling to Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro

All media representatives travelling to any of the host countries of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 must be aware of the possible travel restrictions. At the moment, none of the host countries has any entry restrictions.

Before travelling, please check the following websites:

For Slovenia, you can check the travel restrictions here.

For North Macedonia, you can check the travel restrictions here.

For Montenegro, you can check the travel restrictions here.

Media hotels

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Organising Committee has provided media hotels for the media representatives travelling to Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

An overview of the hotels, together with prices, hotel contacts, booking procedures and deadlines is available here.

Hotel availability is limited, and hotel rooms will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Follow online

The latest news and information from Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro can be found on the official website and social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.