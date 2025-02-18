Kiel outscore Porto; Limoges beat Irun with after-buzzer penalty

The EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round has reached its halfway point Tuesday with both German teams in group III winning. After splitting the points last week, THW Kiel and MT Melsungen claimed their first victories in the main round: Kiel comfortably defeated FC Porto 32:22, while Melsungen beat Vojvodina 36:29 as the two German sides keep sharing the lead.

Elsewhere, Limoges Handball threw the race to the top spot in group II wide open by coming from behind to edge out group leaders Bidasoa Irun 32:31, with the deciding goal only to be scored after the final buzzer. Maxime Ogando scored a penalty after the visitors had defended inside the goal area on Limoges' final attack.