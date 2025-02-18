Kiel outscore Porto; Limoges beat Irun with after-buzzer penalty

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
18 February 2025, 22:45

The EHF European League Men 2024/25 main round has reached its halfway point Tuesday with both German teams in group III winning. After splitting the points last week, THW Kiel and MT Melsungen claimed their first victories in the main round: Kiel comfortably defeated FC Porto 32:22, while Melsungen beat Vojvodina 36:29 as the two German sides keep sharing the lead.

Elsewhere, Limoges Handball threw the race to the top spot in group II wide open by coming from behind to edge out group leaders Bidasoa Irun 32:31, with the deciding goal only to be scored after the final buzzer. Maxime Ogando scored a penalty after the visitors had defended inside the goal area on Limoges' final attack.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP III

THW Kiel (GER) vs FC Porto (POR) 32:22 (14:12)

In the opening quarter, the home side pulled in front by one goal time after time, but Porto drew level with the same regularity. Only in the 16th minute, Kiel opened a two-goal advantage (7:5), and shortly afterwards, they used a 4:0 run to create an 11:6 lead. The German side's goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva recorded 10 saves in the first half, but Porto did not give up and cut the deficit to two goals again at half-time. Kiel looked very determined after the restart, with their defence working well, and Mrkva shining in goal again. Propelled by his saves and Hendrik Pekeler's goals, the hosts enjoyed a 7:0 run between the 35th and 43rd minutes, and the game was basically decided. Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu became Kiel's top scorer with six goals, while Mrkva ended the game with 17 saves and a 44 per cent save rate.

IN OTHER MATCHES

Limoges Handball (FRA) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 32:31 (15:17)

Vojvodina (SRB) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 29:36 (17:18)

photos main & in-text: Sascha Klahn; gallery: as stated.

