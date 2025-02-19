“Let’s say we have done a pretty good first part of the season. It’s our first experience in the competition, and while I have not been surprised by our playing level, I am a bit more that we are so consistent,” says their Norwegian goalkeeper Andrè Kristensen, referring to the current iteration of the team.

Kristensen has been decisive many times for his team. For instance, when Sporting defeated Paris Saint-Germain by 11 goals, 39:28, in November, he made 17 saves.

“I am very happy about how the season has gone so far. I have not changed much in the way I play — this season is just the follow-up to the previous ones, but at a higher level,” says the 24-year-old, who has been playing for Sporting for three seasons now.