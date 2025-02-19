While to outsiders Sporting’s results might have been a little bit surprising, to Kristensen, the Portuguese side was almost built to reach EHF Champions League heights.
“We have a lot of talent, and we have worked together for quite some time now. I always thought, even in my first season here, that Sporting had enough talent to play the Champions League,” he says. “The only thing that I am amazed by is our consistency, because it is one thing to beat Paris or Veszprém one week, but to repeat it over a long period of time is something completely different.”
Thanks to his performances, Kristensen gained the right to play with Norway at the last World Championship — his first major tournament with his national team. Not scared of the big world circus, the 24-year-old made 21 saves over the six games Norway played in the competition.
“It was amazing. A huge honour to be able to represent my country. Just like playing the EHF Champions League, playing with my national team had been a goal for a long time. I felt really welcome by everyone and I will do everything to be able to play with Norway again,” says Kristensen.