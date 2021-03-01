Kielce and Flensburg duel for group win in MOTW

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 will be wrapped up with some intriguing matches in the concluding round 14 this week.

In group A, the standout game is the duel between the two teams that share top position: Lomza Vive Kielce and SG Flensburg-Handewitt, which makes it an obvious choice for Match of the Week.

The game in Poland takes place on Thursday 4 March at 18:45 CET (live on EHFTV).

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

The winner takes all on Thursday

Kielce and Flensburg have set the tone in group A since the season started in September.

They met for the reverse fixture in Germany in round 1. It was a close encounter, with no team leading by more than two goals - except for Kielce once going up by three (26:23) with 12 minutes left.

However, Flensburg had the stronger finish and won in the end by a single goal, 31:30.

A similarly close match can be expected for Thursday, when two of the group phase’s most prolific scorers face each other: Kielce's Alex Dujshebaev (74 goals) and Flensburg's Gøran Johannessen (55).

Kielce and Flensburg share the lead with 19 points, so the winner of the MOTW will finish top of the group, with the prospect of a Last 16 match against the bottom-ranked team from group B, HC PPD Zagreb.

Their head-to-head history also suggests that Kielce and Flensburg might be in for another tight game: No less than three of their previous five matches ended in a draw, while they each won one time.

They even scored the exact same amount of goals in those matches: 144:144.