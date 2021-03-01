Toulouse and Fivers battle for final Last 16 berth

Just one berth in the Last 16 remains ahead of the final group phase matches in the EHF European League Men – and it all comes down to a direct duel between Toulouse and Fivers.

Both Toulouse and Fivers can hope to be the fourth qualified team in group A. The French side are currently fifth, two points behind Fivers, and need a clear victory to pass the Austrian team. Elsewhere, Leon and Chekhov will battle for second place.

In the remaining groups, all Last 16 tickets are confirmed and the final round focuses solely on table ranking.

Group B looks to be the most hotly disputed, as all the qualified teams are playing against each other this week and all four can still hope to take the first spot. The current leaders, Berlin, will host Sporting in Plock.

In group C, CSKA have the chance to surprise Magdeburg and snatch the leading position. On the other hand, Nexe will try to continue their winning streak and pass Montpellier on the table.

In group D, Rhein-Neckar Löwen are already confirmed as group winners. GOG, Kadetten (both on 12 points) and Eurofarm Pelister (11) all have the chance to finish second. Meanwhile, Tatabanya hope to win their first group phase points in Slovenia.

GROUP A

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Tuesday 2 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Metalurg, ranked last of the group, are already out of the race for the Last 16, while Leon are still in the battle for second place

the Spanish side need to take a point in Skopje to secure second place

Leon took four points in their four away games this season, with one win (in Chekhov) and two draws (in Toulouse and at Fivers)

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)

Tuesday 2 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

the Polish side secured first place as early as round 8

Chekhov are currently third in the group, but can hope to take second spot. They need to win in Poland on Tuesday and hope for Leon not to take any points in Skopje

overall, Plock won two of the three clashes between the two sides, including the first leg this season (28:27)

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Fivers (AUT)

Tuesday 2 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fivers are fourth in the group with six points, while Toulouse are fifth with four

the French side can still hope to qualify for the Last 16, but they need to beat Fivers by six goals, as the Austrian side won the first leg 37:32

Toulouse lost their four Lidl Starligue games so far in 2021, including the last one at home against Chambéry on Sunday (25:26)

GROUP B

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Tuesday 2 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

this game will be played in Plock (Poland)

the German side are on top of the group with 12 points, while Sporting are third with 10

the Portuguese side have the chance to climb to first on the table with a win, depending on the result in Sweden. For Füchse, a draw will be enough to secure first, no matter the result in the other match

Füchse Berlin are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)

Tuesday 2 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams are through to the next stage and fighting to finish as high as possible on the table. Nimes could take first position with a victory

the Swedish team are fourth with 10 points, while Nimes are second with 11 points

IFK Kristianstad defeated USAM Nimes 24:25 in the reverse fixture in France

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Tuesday 2 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

in the reverse fixture, Dinamo defeated Presov 32:30 in Bucharest

Presov have four points and Dinamo have seven. Both teams are out of the race for the Last 16

Dinamo Bucuresti remain undefeated in the Romanian championship (16 wins in 16 games)

GROUP C

HC CSKA (RUS) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Tuesday 2 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

this match is the battle for first place in the group

Magdeburg won against CSKA in round 3, 37:30

the Russian team await Magdeburg after a draw in a domestic league match against Dinamo Astrakhan, placing them second

Magdeburg won against Melsungen and are now fourth in Bundesliga

Alingsas HK (SWE) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR)

Tuesday 2 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

neither team can progress to the Last 16

Besiktas, still without points, aim to take their first in the last match

Fredrik Teern is making a comeback in the Swedish team, after ending his career in August 2020

Besiktas won in the home league against Beykoz Bld Sk and are currently third, while Alingsas overran Ystads IF for fourth place

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

Tuesday 2 Match, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Montpellier and Nexe will face each other for third position

in the first match, Montpellier had a narrow win in Nasice, 22:21

Nexe’s coach Branko Tamse has four consecutive wins in the EHF European League

Patrice Canayer’s team’s latest result was a 10-goal victory against Besiktas. The French club are currently second in the French league

GROUP D

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN)

Tuesday 2 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

neither team can qualify for the knockout stage and both already know their final positions: Trebnje will finish fifth and Tatabanya sixth

the 28:26 result in Tatabanya in the first leg was one of Trebnje’s two victories. The Hungarian side still have no points in their account

Trebnje did not have a match in Slovenian league last weekend, while Tatabanya had an easy-going 33:16 victory against Csurgoi in Hungarian league

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 2 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

if GOG win, they are sure to secure second position as they won the direct encounter with their closest rivals, Kadetten

Löwen won the first leg in Denmark 37:32 and have lost only the assessed match against Bitola

group winners Löwen will face either Montpellier or Nexe in the Last 16

both sides drew their last domestic matches: Löwen in Bundesliga 26:26 at GWD Minden; GOG 28:28 at Ribe-Esbjerg

the teams have never met in an official match

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Tuesday 2 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV