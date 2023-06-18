Kielce and Magdeburg both aim for second title

Saturday’s incredible semi-finals at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 saw SC Magdeburg and Barlinek Industria Kielce advance to the final. Both teams can lift the EHF Champions League trophy for a second time on Sunday. Barça, who had their reign ended after two straight titles and 25 unbeaten matches, take on Paris Saint-Germain HB in the third place match.