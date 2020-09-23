Kielce earn hard-fought win against depleted Szeged

An unprecedented roster crisis meant that Szeged had just a dozen of players to count on against Kielce and their lack of depth was there on display during the game.

The Polish side took an early lead and never looked behind, despite a late attempt for a comeback for Szeged, as Kielce secured the first win this season, 26:23, after losing against Flensburg in the first round.

GROUP A

Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) 26:23 (12:7)

Szeged missed six players, as Banhidi, Bombac and Mackovsek had tested positive for Covid-19 and Bodo, Henigman and Kasparek were out injured

without proper left back, Szeged stood little chance against Kielce, which took advantage of three penalty saves by Andreas Wolff for a 12:7 lead at the break

Szeged had only scored fewer goals in the first half of a CL game only once: five, 23 years ago, in a quarter-final against Barça

the Hungarian side substituted their goalkeeper with an outfield player in attack throughout the second half but Kielce sealed a 26:23 win

veteran back Joan Canellas tied his best ever outing in the competition, scoring 11 goals, matching a feat from his THW Kiel time, in 2014/15

Wolff, the X-factor for Kielce

When Kielce signed Andreas Wolff from Kiel two years ago, it was one of the coups of the summer.

The German goalkeeper confirmed it once again on Wednesday against Szeged, when his superb saves – including four penalties – tilted the scales for the Polish side. The 29-year-old shot stopper finished the games with 13 saves, a 36-percent efficiency.