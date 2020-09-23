Aalborg go top of group with new goal record

After the only round 2 match in the group on Wednesday, Aalborg Håndbold have gone on top of group B in the EHF Champions League Men. One week after their away win at Celje, the Danish champions beat HC Motor on home ground with a club record amount of goals, 38:29.

Like in 2019/20, Aalborg are starting the season with the maximum four points from two matches. Motor, however, remain on zero, though new arrival Lukas Sandell scored eight times for the victors.

GROUP B

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Motor (UKR) 38:29 (17:13)

Aalborg’s 38 goals were their highest number in a CL match, beating their previous best mark from 2013 by one goal (37:23 vs Halmstadt)

for the first time in their three CL matches so far, the home team won

Motor missed the chance to turn around the match, closing the gap to just 19:17 right after the break, followed by a 4:1 run from Aalborg

this was Motor’s 17th defeat in their last 22 away matches; they won three of them

Motor next play at home against Veszprem, while Aalborg travel to Zagreb.

Aalborg have a flying start - again

Last year Aalborg Håndbold started their EHF Champions League campaign with wins over Elverum (34:24), Zagreb (30:20) and Celje (29:28). Now the Danish side are on their way to repeat the feat, with another clear victory in their first home match after an away victory at Celje last week.

And the signs look promising: their next task is an away match... in Zagreb.