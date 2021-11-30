Kielce’s French connection ready for MOTW in Paris

Nahi, who turned 22 on Tuesday, played EHF Champions in five different seasons for PSG. Since his debut as a teenager in 2016/17, he gradually developed into a main asset for the French champions, until netting 67 times in his last season with the club.

The move from Paris to Kielce went smoothly, as Nahi explained in an interview on eurohandball.com after his first weeks with the Polish club last September.

Things have become even better for the left wing and his team, as Kielce are proud leaders of group B, with Nahi netting 38 times, including six against PSG.

After their slipup in round 1 at Dinamo Bucuresti, Kielce racked up seven straight wins – including the two victories over Barça and, before that, over PSG at home (38:33).

Now the reverse fixture in Nahi’s former home arena is coming up.

“I just want to win very much, and I know we must be very focused to do it,” said Nahi, who scored six times in the first match against PSG.

“I think we have shown that nothing is impossible for us. We won against Barça twice, so why not in Paris?”

While Kielce have the momentum on their side, history speaks rather in favour of PSG: the French side won six of their 10 previous meetings, including all four played in Paris so far.

“I know the PSG team very well. I know the players, the game style, but they know me as well. No one has an advantage. I think it will be a great match,” Nahi said.