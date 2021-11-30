18:10

GOG vs HBC Nantes is the top clash in group B with both teams sitting on 6 points a win will mean one side moved two points clear right on the half-way mark of the group phase.



In Group C we have the big clash of RK Nexe (group leaders 6 points) and GK Gorenje Velenje. Velenje won back in round 3 34:28 but Nexe have home advantage and will be well up for getting one back at them. That will be one to watch for sure.



Another top of the table clash in group D as Sporting host Pelister. Only one point separates them in the group with the Portuguese side sitting on 6 and Pelister on 5. I only expect fireworks for this one.



All of these games are live on EHFTV so make sure to pick your ones to watch and use the multiscreen function!

18:04

A highlight of today's early throw-offs has to be the rematch of GOG vs HBC Nantes. The French side came out on top in the first out 27:24 but their star winger Jerry Tollbring, who scored nine goals last time out sees one key road to victory and it is through one man: HBC Nantes' start goalkeeper Emil Nielsen.