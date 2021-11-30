Live blog: Half-way point of the group phase to throw-off
Round 5 of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 group phase is scheduled for Tuesday, with the leading teams in all four groups playing a home match.
- EHF European League Men 2021/22 group phase, round 5
- 11 matches scheduled across the four groups, with throw-off times either 18:45 CET or 20:45 CET
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
- read the round preview with info on each match
- check the group standings on eurohandball.com
18:10
GOG vs HBC Nantes is the top clash in group B with both teams sitting on 6 points a win will mean one side moved two points clear right on the half-way mark of the group phase.
In Group C we have the big clash of RK Nexe (group leaders 6 points) and GK Gorenje Velenje. Velenje won back in round 3 34:28 but Nexe have home advantage and will be well up for getting one back at them. That will be one to watch for sure.
Another top of the table clash in group D as Sporting host Pelister. Only one point separates them in the group with the Portuguese side sitting on 6 and Pelister on 5. I only expect fireworks for this one.
All of these games are live on EHFTV so make sure to pick your ones to watch and use the multiscreen function!
18:04
A highlight of today's early throw-offs has to be the rematch of GOG vs HBC Nantes. The French side came out on top in the first out 27:24 but their star winger Jerry Tollbring, who scored nine goals last time out sees one key road to victory and it is through one man: HBC Nantes' start goalkeeper Emil Nielsen.
Goalkeeper Emil Nielsen is very good around his hip area, so that's definitely not where should be shot. I've told my teammates to try to pass him elsewhere, and then I hope that we can beat Nantes this time. I believe that we have a good chance.
16:45
Only two hours until throw-off...
Let's have a quick look at the only two teams that are still unbeaten: in group C, titleholders Magdeburg are an obvious candidate for a spot at the season-ending EHF Finals again and they have dropped just one point along the road so far - at BM Logroño La Rioja. Tonight at 20:45 CET, Magdeburg are playing against... La Rioja!
The other team without a defeat is doing even better than Magdeburg: fellow Bundesliga side Füchse has not even dropped a point after four rounds. They hope to keep their streak going when hosting Pfadi Winterthur tonight at 20:45 CET.
16:33
One of the faces of the first four rounds this group phase has been Jerry Tollbring. The Swedish left wing wasn't fully happy at Rhein-Neckar Löwen, moved to GOG in the offseason, and has been doing pretty well in replacing top scorer Emil Jakobsen at the Danish side.
Here is the story Tollbring told EHF journalist Ola Selby:
16:20
After four rounds, the four groups are developing differently. While group A has two standout teams so far - Füchse with the maximum eight points and Plock with six - the other three groups show a tighter battle for the top spots. Most notably group B, where four (!) teams share the lead with six points each.
Two of them are playing each other tonight: GOG vs Nantes. Another top clash is Sporting vs Pelister in group D.
16:09
Your usual starting point for a European League night, our round preview:
16:00
Good afternoon, welcome to another Tuesday night handball party - also known as the EHF European League Men group phase!
We are down to round 5 tonight, and here is the schedule: