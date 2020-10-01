Kielce take the two points in Elverum

Kielce had already played two games in the EHF Champions League while Elverum had only played one, in Porto two weeks ago. Before tonight’s clash, both teams were level on the table with two points each.

But this game was a one-sided affair, Kielce taking the lead fairly quickly before moving on to take the two points.

GROUP A

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 22:31 (11:18)

All but three Kielce players on the team sheet scored one goal tonight

Kielce move up the standings to second spot with four points, while Elverum drop down one place to 5th position

Three players scored five goals tonight: Nicolas Tournat (Kielce), Dominik Mathe and Carl Pujol (Elverum)

Kielce’s Haukur Thrastarson suffered a bad knee injury in the 23rd minute, forcing him to leave the court

If Elverum impressed the fans by winning their first round game in Porto thanks to an impressive defence, they were beaten at their own game today. Kielce only needed fifteen minutes to take the lead in the game.

Andreas Wolff was instrumental in this period with his saves while the central defenders Nicolas Tournat and Tomasz Gebala, locked the door in front of him. Kielce enjoyed every fastbreak they got, scoring twelve goals between minutes 15 and 30.