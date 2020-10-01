Kiel back on track despite shaky start

Despite a strong start, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško lost their second home match in a row and their third match in total. Meanwhile, THW Kiel showed their true colours, winning the seventh of twelve duels in all against the Slovenian record champions. This comes after a ten-goal win at Zagreb two weeks ago.

GROUP B:

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs THW Kiel (GER) 24:35 (13:16)