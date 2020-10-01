EHF Champions League
Kiel back on track despite shaky start
Despite a strong start, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško lost their second home match in a row and their third match in total. Meanwhile, THW Kiel showed their true colours, winning the seventh of twelve duels in all against the Slovenian record champions. This comes after a ten-goal win at Zagreb two weeks ago.
GROUP B:
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs THW Kiel (GER) 24:35 (13:16)
- THW Kiel are back on track after their sensational home defeat against Nantes (27:35) last week, while Celje – like Zagreb and Motor – still are waiting for their first points.
- Celje had started brilliantly, going 6:1 ahead after only seven minutes, before Kiel scored six goals in a row and then had in a 11:2 run to the turn the match around.
- Even the red card to Pavel Horak in minute 28 could not stop a Kiel victory.
- Finally a great run from 19:16 to 25:18 decided thisuneven encounter.
- Celje will travel to Veszprem in Round 4, while Kiel host HC Motor after the one-week break.