EHF Champions League

Kiel back on track despite shaky start

EHF / Björn Pazen01 October 2020, 12:00

Despite a strong start, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško lost their second home match in a row and their third match in total. Meanwhile, THW Kiel showed their true colours, winning the seventh of twelve duels in all against the Slovenian record champions. This comes after a ten-goal win at Zagreb two weeks ago.

GROUP B:  

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs THW Kiel (GER) 24:35 (13:16) 

 

  • THW Kiel are back on track after their sensational home defeat against Nantes (27:35) last week, while Celje – like Zagreb and Motor – still are waiting for their first points. 
  • Celje had started brilliantly, going 6:1 ahead after only seven minutes, before Kiel scored six goals in a row and then had in a 11:2 run to the turn the match around. 
  • Even the red card to Pavel Horak in minute 28 could not stop a Kiel victory. 
  • Finally a great run from 19:16 to 25:18 decided thisuneven encounter. 
  • Celje will travel to Veszprem in Round 4, while Kiel host HC Motor after the one-week break. 

 

