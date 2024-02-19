GROUP B
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 21 February, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the 39:23 victory in the reverse fixture at the end of September was Magdeburg’s first group phase win, followed by eight consecutive victories, including the 28:22 against Plock for the re-start in 2024
- RK Celje Pivovarna Laško are still waiting for their first points, after they lost 21:32 at Montpellier last week
- Magdeburg are currently second-ranked below Barça and ahead of Veszprém, but will face their major opponents for a straight quarter-final ticket in the last two rounds
- both sides are EHF Champions League winners: Celje took the trophy in 2005, Magdeburg in 2002 and 2023; when SCM won their first title, they narrowly eliminated Celje in the quarter-finals by aggregate goals; in the four encounters so far, Magdeburg took three wins
- the top scorers for each team are among the top 10 in the overall scorers list: Mitja Janc (Celje) is second with 69 strikes, while Ómar Ingi Magnusson (Magdeburg) has scored 57 times and is tenth
- in their domestic leagues, Magdeburg’s 17-match winning streak came to an end at Hannover-Burgdorf (27:28), while Celje won 37:30 against Ljubljana on Saturday
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Wednesday 21 February, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- thanks to their victory against Celje, Montpellier booked their play-off ticket last week – and currently rank fourth on 12 points
- Plock are sixth-ranked with six points (equal with Porto); four of them were won in the last two group matches in 2023 against Celje and Veszprém, but then lost at Magdeburg at the beginning of 2024
- Sebastian Karlsson is Montpellier’s current top scorer with 57 goals, Tin Lucin netted 52 times for Plock
- it is only the fourth duel in international matches: Montpellier won twice, Plock once, but eliminated the French side in the EHF Champions League qualification for the 2013/14 season
- both sides won their away matches last weekend in their domestic leagues: Montpellier won 32:28 at Dijon, while Plock took a 32:19 victory at Kalisz
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 22 February, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- for the fifth time in this EHF Champions League season, Telekom Veszprém scored 40 or more goals last week, winning 40:26 at FC Porto
- the Hungarian record champions are third-ranked, two points below SC Magdeburg, but have the “re-match” for the second position still ahead
- GOG has been one of the three teams, besides Barça and Plock, that managed to beat Veszprém – 30:36 at GOG was Veszprém’s first defeat in this EHF Champions League season
- after a strong intermediate run, GOG have only won one of the last six matches (against Porto) and were defeated five times, including the 23:30 last week on home ground against Barça
- Veszprém won three of the five duels against GOG, but lost the last two, including the home match of the previous season (36:37)
- GOG won the trophy in the Danish Cup final by 32:25 against Aalborg, while Veszprém won 36:23 against PLER to remain on top of the Hungarian league
Barça (ESP) vs FC Porto (POR)
Thursday 22 February, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- if Barça beat Porto and Veszprém do not win against GOG, the EHF Champions League record winners would become the first team of the season to book the ticket to the quarter-finals
- Barça have an almost clean slate with ten victories in 11 matches including a 38:30 win in the reverse fixture at Porto, and have only been beaten by Veszprém so far
- in contrast, Porto took only one victory – a 32:31 against GOG – in the last nine group matches and are ranked seventh, equal with Orlen Wisla Plock
- in the previous three duels against Barça, FC Porto took one point – on home ground in 2021
- Barça’s line player Luis Frade will face his former club
- the 36:27 against Torrelavega was Barça’s 17th victory in 18 league matches in Spain, while Porto lost the top duel of the Portuguese league 27:28 against Benfica on Sunday
Main photo © Cropix/HC Zagreb