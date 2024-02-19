In group A, Kiel have the opportunity to go one step closer to the quarter-finals if they beat Pelister at home, while Aalborg can book their play-offs berth against Szeged. Paris and Kielce are chasing the two leaders and will play against each other on Thursday, as will Kolstad and Zagreb.

In group B, Barça can become the first team to secure a quarter-final spot, if they beat FC Porto and Telekom Veszprém do not win against GOG. SC Magdeburg aim to extend their winning streak against Celje, while Plock hope for the third win in their last four matches against Montpellier.