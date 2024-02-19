230928

Kolstad and Zagreb face each other in MOTW as the group phase looms to an end

EHF / Kevin Domas
19 February 2024, 11:00

In group A, Kiel have the opportunity to go one step closer to the quarter-finals if they beat Pelister at home, while Aalborg can book their play-offs berth against Szeged. Paris and Kielce are chasing the two leaders and will play against each other on Thursday, as will Kolstad and Zagreb.

In group B, Barça can become the first team to secure a quarter-final spot, if they beat FC Porto and Telekom Veszprém do not win against GOG. SC Magdeburg aim to extend their winning streak against Celje, while Plock hope for the third win in their last four matches against Montpellier.

GROUP A

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs OTP Bank-PICK Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 21 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after 11 rounds, Aalborg are second in the group with 14 points while Szeged are fifth with 13 points
  • last week, Aalborg easily took the points against Zagreb (32:22) while Szeged also managed to win at home against Kolstad (29:27)
  • if they win on Wednesday, Aalborg will secure their spot in the play-offs
  • with 331 goals scored, Aalborg are currently the second-best offence in the group, behind Paris Saint-Germain (333)
  • Szeged beat Aalborg in the first confrontation between the two teams this season in round 3 (34:27)
  • last weekend, Aalborg lost the Danish Cup final against GOG (29:32) while Szeged took the points in their domestic confrontation in Komloi (35:29)

Stefan Madsen
We need to put Sunday’s disappointment in the Cup behind us and look forward. We are in a very good position in the EHF Champions League and still have it in our own hands ending top two in the group. We played a really good match last week against Zagreb, and we need to take those good moments with us into the game against a very good Szeged team.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Aalborg Handbold

MOTW: Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Wednesday 21 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with three rounds left to play, Kolstad are second-last in the group with nine points while Zagreb are just above them, with 10 points
  • in round 11, both teams were defeated: Zagreb in Aalborg (22:32) and Kolstad in Szeged (27:29)
  • Zagreb beat Kolstad in their first confrontation of the season, back in September (31:20)
  • two Kolstad players have scored more than 60 goals this season already: Sigvaldi Gudjonsson (64) and Sander Sagosen (61)
  • on the other hand, Zagreb’s Timur Dibirov has only netted 43 times so far
  • Kolstad came out victorious of their domestic confrontation last weekend in Kristiansand (42:31) while Zagreb did not have any game scheduled

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Thursday 22 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Kiel are current leaders in group A with 16 points while Pelister are bottom of the group with no points
  • Pelister are the only EHF Champions League team with Celje that have not taken any points so far
  • Kiel won the first contest of the season between the two teams in North Macedonia (23:20)
  • with 255 goals scored, Pelister have the least efficient offence of the competition
  • Kiel’s Niclas Ekberg is the current third-best scorer of the EHF Champions League, with 64 goals scored
  • last weekend, Kiel defeated Stuttgart in the Bundesliga (39:36) while Pelister beat Butel Skopje in the North Macedonian league (28:24)

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Thursday 22 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after 11 rounds, both teams are tied for third place in the group, with 13 points
  • in round 11, Paris took the points in Pelister (31:25) while Kielce drew at home with Kiel (36:36)
  • the two teams have already played against each other in round 3, and Kielce won by one, 30:29
  • in five confrontations, Paris have never lost a single point on home courts against Kielce since 2016
  • while Paris’ Kamil Syprzak has scored 63 goals this season, Szymon Sicko has netted 51 for Kielce
  • both teams came out victorious from their games last weekend: Paris in Saran (37:29) and Kielce against Ostrow Wielkopolski (37:23)

Dylan Nahi
We know it’s going to be a very difficult game in Paris. We have to play hard and good, of course. Avoid mistakes in attack and defence. I’m sure it’s going to be a good fight. Our group is very difficult, between the second and fifth teams there’s only one point gap. A loss will put everyone in a difficult position.
Dylan Nahi
Left wing, Industria Kielce

GROUP B

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 21 February, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the 39:23 victory in the reverse fixture at the end of September was Magdeburg’s first group phase win, followed by eight consecutive victories, including the 28:22 against Plock for the re-start in 2024
  • RK Celje Pivovarna Laško are still waiting for their first points, after they lost 21:32 at Montpellier last week
  • Magdeburg are currently second-ranked below Barça and ahead of Veszprém, but will face their major opponents for a straight quarter-final ticket in the last two rounds 
  • both sides are EHF Champions League winners: Celje took the trophy in 2005, Magdeburg in 2002 and 2023; when SCM won their first title, they narrowly eliminated Celje in the quarter-finals by aggregate goals; in the four encounters so far, Magdeburg took three wins
  • the top scorers for each team are among the top 10 in the overall scorers list: Mitja Janc (Celje) is second with 69 strikes, while Ómar Ingi Magnusson (Magdeburg) has scored 57 times and is tenth
  • in their domestic leagues, Magdeburg’s 17-match winning streak came to an end at Hannover-Burgdorf (27:28), while Celje won 37:30 against Ljubljana on Saturday

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Wednesday 21 February, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • thanks to their victory against Celje, Montpellier booked their play-off ticket last week – and currently rank fourth on 12 points
  • Plock are sixth-ranked with six points (equal with Porto); four of them were won in the last two group matches in 2023 against Celje and Veszprém, but then lost at Magdeburg at the beginning of 2024
  • Sebastian Karlsson is Montpellier’s current top scorer with 57 goals, Tin Lucin netted 52 times for Plock
  • it is only the fourth duel in international matches: Montpellier won twice, Plock once, but eliminated the French side in the EHF Champions League qualification for the 2013/14 season
  • both sides won their away matches last weekend in their domestic leagues: Montpellier won 32:28 at Dijon, while Plock took a 32:19 victory at Kalisz

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 22 February, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • for the fifth time in this EHF Champions League season, Telekom Veszprém scored 40 or more goals last week, winning 40:26 at FC Porto
  • the Hungarian record champions are third-ranked, two points below SC Magdeburg, but have the “re-match” for the second position still ahead
  • GOG has been one of the three teams, besides Barça and Plock, that managed to beat Veszprém – 30:36 at GOG was Veszprém’s first defeat in this EHF Champions League season
  • after a strong intermediate run, GOG have only won one of the last six matches (against Porto) and were defeated five times, including the 23:30 last week on home ground against Barça
  • Veszprém won three of the five duels against GOG, but lost the last two, including the home match of the previous season (36:37)
  • GOG won the trophy in the Danish Cup final by 32:25 against Aalborg, while Veszprém won 36:23 against PLER to remain on top of the Hungarian league

Barça (ESP) vs FC Porto (POR)
Thursday 22 February, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • if Barça beat Porto and Veszprém do not win against GOG, the EHF Champions League record winners would become the first team of the season to book the ticket to the quarter-finals
  • Barça have an almost clean slate with ten victories in 11 matches including a 38:30 win in the reverse fixture at Porto, and have only been beaten by Veszprém so far
  • in contrast, Porto took only one victory – a 32:31 against GOG – in the last nine group matches and are ranked seventh, equal with Orlen Wisla Plock
  • in the previous three duels against Barça, FC Porto took one point – on home ground in 2021
  • Barça’s line player Luis Frade will face his former club
  • the 36:27 against Torrelavega was Barça’s 17th victory in 18 league matches in Spain, while Porto lost the top duel of the Portuguese league 27:28 against Benfica on Sunday

Main photo © Cropix/HC Zagreb

