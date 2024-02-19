The Last 16 matches have been filled with thrilling action, as all participants fought hard for a place in the next phase of the EHF European Cup. Slovenians MRK Krka have had a dream debut in the European competition, managing to qualify to the quarter-finals after eliminating RK Sloboda with a 48:41 score on aggregate.

Romania is the only country still represented by two teams in the competition, namely CSA Steaua Bucuresti and CS Minaur Baia Mare. While the latter had no problem getting past RK Vogošca (70:51 on aggregate), Steaua Bucuresti narrowly reached the quarter-finals after a one-goal advantage overall against HCB Karvina (57:56).

The draw will take place on Tuesday, 20 February, at 11:00 CET and can be followed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel. The remaining eight teams are:

FTC-Green Collect (Hungary)

CSA Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)

Bregenz Handball (Austria)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (Romania)

MRK Krka (Slovenia)

Valur (Iceland)

TATRAN Presov (Slovakia)

Olympiacos SFP (Greece)

After the four quarter-final pairings are settled, the two semi-finals will be drawn. No country protection rules apply in the EHF European Cup Men 2023/24, which means that all teams will be drawn from one pot. Consequently, there is the possibility of witnessing a national derby between the two Romanian teams.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 23/24 March, followed by the second leg on 30/31 March. The two legs of the semi-finals will be played in the last weeks of April.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages