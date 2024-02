Determined Icelanders survive hectic Sabac atmosphere

Valur secured a place in the European Cup quarter-finals of after successfully defending their one-goal lead over RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac from last week's dramatic first leg in Reykjavik.

The Icelanders displayed strong character to mount a comeback after trailing by four goals (16:12) at the break. The visitors flew on the wings of left wing Ulfar Pall Monsi Þordarsson who was the match's top scorer with 10 goals to his name.

In the end, Valur secured a 30:28 second-leg win (57:54 on aggregate) and they remain unbeaten after eight matches played in the competition this season.

Main photo © VZ / TATRAN Presov