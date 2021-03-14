Kosovo earn historic win against Romania

Kosovo had never won a competitive away game before, but they shocked Romania with a dazzling attack and a strong defence, taking a convincing 30:25 win in the Qualification Phase of the EHF EURO 2022.

After a strong start with a win against Montenegro, Romania collapsed entirely this week, losing three points against Kosovo, after the 23:23 draw earlier this week.

GROUP 8

Romania vs Kosovo 25:30 (12:16)

the two teams traded goals, but Romania were up in front after 15 minutes, 8:7, with right back Demis Grigoras scoring four goals

but Kosovo finished the first half with a 6:2 run to take a commanding 16:12 lead, as Romania’s EHF EURO looked as good as over, after the draw between the two sides four days ago, 23:23

in total disarray in attack, the Romanian side reverted to an aggressive display, replacing the goalkeeper with an outfield player, yet Kosovo were still in front with 20 minutes to go, 21:16

nearly half of Kosovo’s goals came from a superb partnership between centre back Valon Dedaj and line player Kastriot Jupa, who left Romania’s defense dumbfounded by combining for 15 goals

Kosovo tied Romania for the second place in the group, with three points, with two games to go for both sides

Romania’s demise is Kosovo’s win

Once a powerhouse in European handball, Romania have not qualified for the EHF EURO since 1996, and things are looking bleak once again for Rares Fortuneanu’s side after losing against Kosovo.

The Kosovar side will still have to produce great games against Montenegro and Sweden to proceed to the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia, but their first away win ever in the Qualification Phase of the EHF EURO is surely a sign that things are on the up for them.