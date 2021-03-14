Ivica Obrvan clinches first win as Bosnian head coach

Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a new head coach, welcomed Austria in an important battle for second place. The home team played strong in defense which brought them the second win in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, keeping the dream alive.

Both sides held the lead in the first half, showing it will be a narrow match throughout. Bosnia and Herzegovina had an energetic second-half with the more efficient attack to pull ahead

GROUP 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria 27:21 (11:10)

the home team had a fast start with 5:1 lead

Sebastian Frimmel and Janko Bozovic turned the match around for Austria, from trailing 4:6 to leading 8:7

from then it was a neck-to-neck duel until 36th minute when Bosnia and Herzegovina made a three goal-lead

Bosnia and Herzegovina broke off in last ten minutes (24:18) with crucial saves by Buric and Ahmetasevic with rocket goals of Mirko Herceg

this is a first win ever for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Austria

Important saves for the win

It is not new that Benjamin Buric is one of the best goalkeepers. He is the stronghold of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defense. The numbers might not be big in tonight’s clash against Austria, but the those nine saves came in crucial moments of the match. Both him and the team can feel even more secure as they also have Admir Ahmetasevic in their squad. 26-year old goalkeeper stopped seven meter throw and a bouncer ball allowing the team to spread the gap between two teams.