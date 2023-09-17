Krim beat Esbjerg for the best opening in ten years

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 26:24 (14:12)

SG BBM Bietigheim put a stop to CSM's six-game winning streak this season in all competitions, inflicting them with a 24:26 defeat. With great Gabriela Goncalves' and Laura Glauser's performances between the posts, it was a well-balanced game for 40 minutes. When the German side's top-scorer Xenia Smits netted two straight goals, Bietigheim got their hands on a more significant lead, making CSM nervous. Even though head coach Adrian Vasile tried to shake things up with two close time-outs and Emilie Arntzen scored for 23:25 five minutes to the final whistle, it looked like the Romanian team could perform a comeback. A set of bad decisions and two important saves by Goncalves sealed the deal for Bietigheim who has a perfect record in this season's EHF Champions League-