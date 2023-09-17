The Icelanders cool as ice as Valur and FH Hafnarfjordur progress to round 2
The Czech derby brought drama until the final whistle as HC ROBE Zubří kept SKKP Handball on its toes, but even though the hosts notched a win (32:28), it wasn't enough for a complete comeback in the tie. The visitors celebrated progress in the next round by a small margin with an overall result of 56:54. The Macedonian left back Dejan Kukulovski scored five goals in the return leg to help the Brno-based club, and they are going to face the Italian champions Sidea Group Junior Fasano in the next round.
Another Italian club, SSV Brixen Handball are through after a dominant performance in the first leg (34:23) against HC Amber, but the Lithuanians avenged the defeat with a minimal win (29:28) in the return leg. The debutants Azeryol HC are SSV Brixen Handball's next opponents in the competition. The Faroese side Neistin failed to use the advantage of playing both legs on home soil as Holon Yuvalim HC bettered its record from last season in the competition by reaching round 2 this year.
- HC Dinamo Pančevo lost the return leg on home soil against the motivated Handball Meran, but the away win by three goals in the first leg from last week ensured the Serbian club progressed further due to an overall narrow triumph (60:58)
- the second half comeback by Handball Kaerjeng in the first leg to earn a hard-fought draw in Estonia against HC Tallinn gave them wings to fly in the return leg at home as Sebastian Edgar scored eight goals from eight attempts to confirm a dominant win (34:24) and face against HC Motor next
- the experienced Icelanders of Valur nullified Granitas-Karys' advantage of playing both legs in Lithuania by securing wins (59:52) in both legs to progress as Björgvin Páll Gústavsson was an enigma for the hosts, making 21 saves over the two matches
- Vienna-based club HC Fivers WAT Margareten didn't give HC Berchem much space to think about progressing further, as the Austrian side won the return leg (33:23) with a big margin after the draw in Luxembourg last week and will face HCB Karvina next
- the talented left back Marino Gabrieri led RK Sloboda with nine goals to a huge win (30:19) against Team Klaksvik in the first leg and he added further three goals in the return match with the Bosnian club winning again (23:18), setting up a tie vs. Maccabi Rishon Le Zion
- Bregenz Handball secured the double over Mistra with a couple of impressive wins and an overall result of (62:49) to set up a meeting with VHC Sviesa in the next round
Aron Pálmarsson & co. leave Greece on a high note
FH Hafnarfjordur eliminated the former Men's Challenge Cup winners from 2011/12, Diomidis Argous, by securing a victory (26:18) in the return leg after the first match ended even with the result of (32:32). The Icelanders dominated throughout the second match and celebrated progress in round 2 despite both of the matches being played in Greece. The 24-year-old right wing Birgir Már Birgisson scored six goals in the first leg and added another five in the second to complete the triumphant trip and confirm a place in round 2 where HC Partizan awaits them.