The Czech derby brought drama until the final whistle as HC ROBE Zubří kept SKKP Handball on its toes, but even though the hosts notched a win (32:28), it wasn't enough for a complete comeback in the tie. The visitors celebrated progress in the next round by a small margin with an overall result of 56:54. The Macedonian left back Dejan Kukulovski scored five goals in the return leg to help the Brno-based club, and they are going to face the Italian champions Sidea Group Junior Fasano in the next round.

Another Italian club, SSV Brixen Handball are through after a dominant performance in the first leg (34:23) against HC Amber, but the Lithuanians avenged the defeat with a minimal win (29:28) in the return leg. The debutants Azeryol HC are SSV Brixen Handball's next opponents in the competition. The Faroese side Neistin failed to use the advantage of playing both legs on home soil as Holon Yuvalim HC bettered its record from last season in the competition by reaching round 2 this year.