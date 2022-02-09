Krim grab important point in Metz thriller
A rescheduled round 11 match in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 was equally important for both teams: in the end Metz Handball and Krim Mercator Ljubljana had to settle for a 27:27 draw.
Metz were seen as strong favourites on home court, but Krim fought hard and ultimately snatched one point thanks to a crucial save from goalkeeper Jovana Risovic three seconds from the buzzer.
GROUP B
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 27:27 (17:15)
- Louise Burgaard’s goals lifted Metz to an early 6:2 lead eight minutes into the match
- Krim improved their game and were down by just two goals at half-time
- helped by Jovana Risovic's saves, the visitors even took a 24:22 lead 11 minutes from the buzzer
- Metz finally came level again thanks to an equaliser from Laura Kanor in the 58th, but Kanor then failed to score the winner with three seconds left on the clock
- Burgaard finished the game as Metz’s top scorer with five goals, and Tjaša Stanko and Katarina Krpez-Slezák each scored just as many for Krim
- the result saw Metz climb to the second position in the group with 17 points, while Krim stay sixth-placed, now with eight points
Risovic stood like a wall
While Barbara Arenhart could not make a real impact early in the match, Krim’s game improved a lot after she was replaced by Jovana Risovic. The 28-year-old Serbian goalkeeper finished the game with 12 saves, most notable in the closing stages, and a save rate of almost 39%. Her performance helped Krim claim a precious point and edge closer to the play-offs spot, opening a two-point gap over seventh-ranked IK Sävehof.