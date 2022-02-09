Krim grab important point in Metz thriller

A rescheduled round 11 match in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 was equally important for both teams: in the end Metz Handball and Krim Mercator Ljubljana had to settle for a 27:27 draw.

Metz were seen as strong favourites on home court, but Krim fought hard and ultimately snatched one point thanks to a crucial save from goalkeeper Jovana Risovic three seconds from the buzzer.

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 27:27 (17:15)

Louise Burgaard’s goals lifted Metz to an early 6:2 lead eight minutes into the match

Krim improved their game and were down by just two goals at half-time

helped by Jovana Risovic's saves, the visitors even took a 24:22 lead 11 minutes from the buzzer

Metz finally came level again thanks to an equaliser from Laura Kanor in the 58th, but Kanor then failed to score the winner with three seconds left on the clock

Burgaard finished the game as Metz’s top scorer with five goals, and Tjaša Stanko and Katarina Krpez-Slezák each scored just as many for Krim

the result saw Metz climb to the second position in the group with 17 points, while Krim stay sixth-placed, now with eight points

Risovic stood like a wall

While Barbara Arenhart could not make a real impact early in the match, Krim’s game improved a lot after she was replaced by Jovana Risovic. The 28-year-old Serbian goalkeeper finished the game with 12 saves, most notable in the closing stages, and a save rate of almost 39%. Her performance helped Krim claim a precious point and edge closer to the play-offs spot, opening a two-point gap over seventh-ranked IK Sävehof.