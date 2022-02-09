Summary: Metz and Krim settle for 27:27 draw
A midweek intermezzo in the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 saw Metz Handball take on Krim Mercator Ljubljana on Wednesday in a rescheduled match from round 11.
- one match in DELO EHF Champions League group B: Metz vs Krim 27:27 (17:15)
- check the group standings as Metz move into second place and Krim strengthen their grip on the crucial sixth position
- this round 11 match had been postponed from its initial playing date of 23 January; the competition resumes with the full round 13 this weekend
Here you can read how Krim left Metz with one point in their luggage tonight:
This is how the updated standings look in group B after tonight's match:
The moment of the match: Jovana Risovic saves this effort from Laura Kanor with three seconds left on the clock to rescue one point for Krim in Metz:
20:19 RESULT | METZ vs KRIM 27:27 (17:15)
A draw! Metz were not able to capitalise on their strong opening phase; Krim failed to hold on to their two-goal lead in the second half. Metz now move into 2nd place in group B, one point ahead of third-ranked Vipers; Krim come a step closer to the play-offs.
Well, well, this one is really going to the wire now. Metz goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic denied Krim a goal here but the Slovenian side has taken a lead going into the closing five minutes.
Louise Burgaard on fire for Metz in the first half:
19:26 HALF-TIME | METZ vs KRIM 17:15
Pretty close affair in France tonight as Metz lead Krim by just two at the break after their dominant start. Louise Burgaard for the hosts and Katarina Krpez-Slezák for the guests have each netted four times.
Metz have an early lead, Krim score an early beauty:
Furious start from Metz as the hosts quickly go 6:2 up, but meanwhile Krim have settled a bit more and we are back at 8:6 after 12 1/2 minutes.
Throw-off in one hour!
The group B standings underline the importance of tonight's match for both teams: Metz in the race for second place (and direct access to the quarter-final); Krim in the battle for a top-six finish (and qualification for the play-offs):
The atmosphere in the team is very good. The victory against Kastamonu gave us the strength and confidence to show what was expected of us. All of this gives us extra energy for the matches that await us this week. We will do our best again and prove that we can compete with any team in the competition.
Metz, of course, are a completely different story. The French side looks favourite to lock up second place in group B - behind the so far untouchable five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC.
A win tonight will see Metz go second and open a two-point lead over then third-ranked defending champions Vipers Kristiansand. Well, how important was that win from Metz over Vipers in Norway in the Match of the Week last Saturday?!
Let's first take a look at the visitors from Slovenia.
Last September, Krim started ambitiously into the new season following a string of big-name signings. However, they failed to live up to their billing and with three matches left - including tonight's game in Metz -, they are still not guaranteed a top-six finish in group B and that coveted place in the play-offs, leading seventh-ranked IK Sävehof by just a single point.
Meanwhile, Nataliya Derepasko has taken over as head coach and you can read all about her in the latest episode of the "This Is Me" series here on eurohandball.com:
Good afternoon and welcome to an unusual midweek live blog for the DELO EHF Champions League!
We take you to France where Metz Handball will take on Krim Mercator Ljubljana in two hours' time. Read all about this rescheduled round 11 match in our preview: