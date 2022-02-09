20:44

This is how the updated standings look in group B after tonight's match:

20:36

The moment of the match: Jovana Risovic saves this effort from Laura Kanor with three seconds left on the clock to rescue one point for Krim in Metz:

A draw! Metz were not able to capitalise on their strong opening phase; Krim failed to hold on to their two-goal lead in the second half. Metz now move into 2nd place in group B, one point ahead of third-ranked Vipers; Krim come a step closer to the play-offs.

20:04

Well, well, this one is really going to the wire now. Metz goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic denied Krim a goal here but the Slovenian side has taken a lead going into the closing five minutes.

Big, big save from Ivana Kapitanovic as @MetzHandball and @RKKrim are back on level terms midway through the 2nd half ✌#deloehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/7cxTcqq4EF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 9, 2022

19:34

Louise Burgaard on fire for Metz in the first half:

Pretty close affair in France tonight as Metz lead Krim by just two at the break after their dominant start. Louise Burgaard for the hosts and Katarina Krpez-Slezák for the guests have each netted four times.

19:12

Metz have an early lead, Krim score an early beauty:

18:59

Furious start from Metz as the hosts quickly go 6:2 up, but meanwhile Krim have settled a bit more and we are back at 8:6 after 12 1/2 minutes.

18:40

Just a few minutes left... remember you can watch the match LIVE on EHFTV, though restrictions apply to certain places because of regional broadcast rights.