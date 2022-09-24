Krim open account with big win against Most

With their first win of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season, Krim Mercator Ljubljana handed DHK Banik Most their third consecutive loss.

Krim displayed their attacking prowess to secure a 42:29 win against the Czech champions, who conceded over 40 goals for the third game in a row.

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 29:42 (13:21)

Krim used a 10:2 run in the first half as a springboard for their win. Right wing Jovanka Radicevic, right back Barbara Lazovic and centre back Daria Dmitrieva combined for 10 of their side’s 13 goals in the first 18 minues

Radicevic scored six goals against Most, taking her overall total in the EHF Champions League Women to 996 goals, four shy of becoming only the second player after Anita Görbicz to hit the 1000-goal milestone

Most's adventurous handball style, which features a fast-octane attack, left the door for Krim to score at free will. No side has conceded more than goals than Most – 129 – in the first three matches of a season in the history of Europe's premier competition

in their previous 286 games in the EHF Champions League Women, Krim had never scored more than the 41 goals that they scored against Russian side Dinamo Volgograd in January 2007

the Slovenian champions secured their biggest win in the competition since beating Hypo Niederösterreich 32:20 in October 2014

Record win for Krim

Krim's experience was the decisive ingredient as they secured their first win of the season in the EHF Champions League Women. Not only did they secure a clear win against Banik Most, but they also ensured the Czech champions conceded 40 goals for the third game in a row.

Significantly, Krim also broke their record for the most goals scored in an EHF Champions League game when 19-year-old right wing Ema Maria Markovic scored the last goal of the game with five seconds remaining.