EHF Congress strengthens principle of non-discrimination

Related to the EHF Statutes, the EHF aimed to unambiguously include the principle of non-discrimination relating to gender and gender orientation.

Following the approval of the EHF Congress, Article 1.3 of the EHF Statutes reads (changes highlighted in bold)

“The EHF encourages friendship and mutual understanding among members, does not discriminate on the basis of politics, race, religion, gender or gender orientation and rejects any illegitimate practices in sports.”

Furthermore, a motion was tabled and passed to recognise English as the sole official language of the European Handball Federation, another one to establish an evaluation group which shall in the future assess the fulfillment of the necessary language competencies of candidates applying for functions within the EHF and a fourth one for the formal assignment of responsibilities to the EHF Executive Committee under special circumstances.

Additional motions tabled related to the statutes of the European Handball Court of Arbitration and EHF Legal Regulations. In particular those motions addressed

the competence and admissibility of claims to the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA),

the formal admissibility of issues presented, respectively received, by the Court of Handball

the obligation to answer preliminary questions

the competence for interim measures

the enforcement of ECA decisions

All these motions were approved by the EHF Congress.

The next Ordinary EHF Congress is scheduled to take place on 14-15 September 2023 in Basel, Switzerland. The date was moved from 23-24 June 2023, the initial one, following the approval of the 2023 meeting calendar by the EHF Executive Committee on Friday.